Somebody hacked a Ministry of Defence payroll and almost nobody was surprised – 17 scathing responses

On Monday night, Sky News broke a story concerning a serious breach of a Ministry of Defence database, which had been held by a third-party organisation.

BREAKING: China has hacked the Ministry of Defence, Sky News understands

https://t.co/IUQZEMUt4O — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2024

Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates had more details, restating that China had been involved – which was only confirmed by a Government spokesperson and the BBC the following day.

Exclusive – Sky News can reveal a massive China hack attempt on MOD system. We have learnt the Chinese state are behind an attempt on armed forces payroll systems. Current forces and some veterans affected and will be contacted tomorrow Systems run by a contractor – big… — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) May 6, 2024

If Rishi Sunak is waiting for a Tory win so he can announce a general election, this isn’t it.

1.

2.

Whoever is behind the hacking of Ministry of Defence records is going to be really puzzled when they discover that Corinne Stockheath, Sebastian Fox, Grant Shapps and Michael Green all have the same bank account, NI number and address. — Mark Cockerton Don’t Visit Rwanda (@CockertonMark) May 7, 2024

3.

In fairness they’ve had a lot of injuries recently with no protection from the midfield https://t.co/GdNU7lLR94 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 6, 2024

4.

Still not the worst defence in London tonight https://t.co/vLCYqAc1Yv — Ollie (@TalkCPFC) May 6, 2024

5.

This seems fine https://t.co/0xoWu56IwK — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 6, 2024

6.

They probably left the firewall switched off looking at tractor porn https://t.co/bWhJBfBOzQ — Michael Ⓥ #FBPE. (@changed_gear) May 6, 2024

7.

This is one hell of a bold move to distract attention from disastrous local council elections. And there I was thinking that Sunak was just going to menacingly sabre rattle at the Argentinians for a few days… https://t.co/UIQxfIIeb5 — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) May 6, 2024

8.

Sad sign of the times when you can’t rely on Windows Millennium Edition anymore https://t.co/lJTyHyJBNF — Adam Evans (@A_B_Evans) May 6, 2024

9.

Just an ordinary day at the Foreign Office … https://t.co/Y9b74rNKN7 — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) May 6, 2024

10.

If China apparently hacking into MOD payroll data (of course managed by an outside contractor) wasn’t bad enough, there are already hackers in hoodies. pic.twitter.com/tu9aiZhcJV — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 6, 2024

11.

Alright, own up, which minister clicked on the dodgy link? https://t.co/uGveJYt1oA — TEE ᗪI᙭IE (@TeeDixie) May 6, 2024

12.

We go live to the computers at the MOD https://t.co/VYD3bFHKqd pic.twitter.com/SPxjoBpgGL — Fize (@TheJackal_80) May 6, 2024

13.

Hello China, is there any way you can cancel my student loan while you’re in there? Thank you https://t.co/sqFuNtpYe4 — H. (@tbh_46) May 6, 2024

14.

Looks like they could’ve used NORD VPN GET A FREE TRIAL https://t.co/SIk9X10wYC — Rebecca Jones (@RebeccaJones_03) May 6, 2024

15.

The @Conservatives are just shit at everything. Call a fucking election. pic.twitter.com/fHINxv0z88 — AJ (@andjamwar) May 6, 2024

16.

The MoD Chief of Cyber Security fighting for his fucking life pic.twitter.com/QzPF5ZATrx — spag (@YesMissMurphy) May 6, 2024

17.

Probably broke into the Brit systems with a banana and melted Mars bar https://t.co/pDmH1ckUDE — Ciarán MacAirt (@ciaranmacairt) May 7, 2024

Grant Shapps could kill two birds his security statement.

You guys going to report the Russian interference in Brexit in 2016 as well? — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 6, 2024

What’s that they say about peanuts and monkeys?

Remember a few months ago when the MoD was trying to hire a Head of Cyber Security… For £50k? Yeah https://t.co/9I7K0pykbg — Franklin (@FranklinVH2) May 6, 2024

