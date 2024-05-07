News conservatives

Somebody hacked a Ministry of Defence payroll and almost nobody was surprised – 17 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 7th, 2024

On Monday night, Sky News broke a story concerning a serious breach of a Ministry of Defence database, which had been held by a third-party organisation.

Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates had more details, restating that China had been involved – which was only confirmed by a Government spokesperson and the BBC the following day.

If Rishi Sunak is waiting for a Tory win so he can announce a general election, this isn’t it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Grant Shapps could kill two birds his security statement.

What’s that they say about peanuts and monkeys?

READ MORE

Dial S for skip fire – Liz Truss had her phone hacked ‘by the Russians’ and Johnson covered it up

Source Sky News Image Pexels on Pixabay, Screengrab