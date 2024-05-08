‘What’s a simple pleasure that the opposite sex will never understand?’ 18 (not all NSFW, honest) delights

Life sex

Over on Reddit people have been sharing the ‘simple pleasures the opposite sex will never understand’ after IDoNotLikeTheSand asked – you guessed it! – this.

‘What’s a simple pleasure that the opposite sex will never understand?’

And it prompted no end of replies that were invariably reliable, occasionally very funny, and just occasionally a proper eye-opener.

They’re not all NSFW – honest – and these 18 people surely said it best.

1.

‘Taking your bra off after a long day!’

ur-mom-elyse

2.

‘The camaraderie of the women’s restroom line.’

g00d_rat

3.

‘Hitting that wide step to unstick everything from your thighs.’

MaximumZer0

4.

‘The moment your period is done for the month.’

Sidnearyan

5.

‘Getting into fresh sheets with freshly shaved legs.’

Hila923

6.

‘Regular occurrences of multiple orgasms.’

MsThotSpotter

7.

‘Farting and it goes forward instead of back and now it’s in your vulva and you have to re fart your fart.’

spaceclit_laser

8.

‘Picking out a bad camel toe in leggings.’

Lilli_Puff

9.

‘Pee blasting the remaining bits off the toilet bowl.’

liamhoos