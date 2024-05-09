19 times Gary Peterson hilariously trolled Trump fans to perfection

Politics funny

Whatever is going on with Donald Trump at any given time – and that covers a lot of ground – you can be sure that the best parody of a Trump fan on Twitter/X, Gary Peterson, will have something to say about it. Often with a bonus AI image.

In his bio, he describes himself as – “Patriot. Bible Reader. Mall Santa. I like WOMEN! Bass player for our church band Shifty Nelson & The Dixieland Scooters, who puts America First.”

So far, so MAGA.

But his posts bear only a superficial resemblance to those shared by real Trump cultists, because Gary’s content relentlessly mocks the President and his faithful followers, and he does it so well that he’s very often taken seriously.

Erm …

I honestly don’t think this is parody. But so, so much to enjoy in this. There’s Gary’s face looking delighted; Trump looking like death. And the picture of Melania looking – well nothing like Melania.

Happy Mayday https://t.co/tKWvl1Rr87 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) May 1, 2024

Because we think Gary is an essential follow for anyone interested in US politics or, well, laughing, we’ve collected some highlights.

1.

As you can see, it was correct of me to put our life savings into Truth Social, as we are gonna be raking in the millions thanks to $DJT. pic.twitter.com/6vLzYj3j8D — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 1, 2024

2.

Wokesters call my family a #MAGACult just because President Trump gets our engines rolling, and my art shows he is in touch with the common man who wakes up every morning looking to get his hands dirty fighting for Straightriotism. pic.twitter.com/enRCJVfNsg — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 4, 2024

3.

President Trump is the only one to lead us out of World War 3, just like all previous generations of Trumps who bravely served their country when asked nicely. pic.twitter.com/hjr3VLPkRC — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) January 12, 2024

4.

What’s stopping y’all from having the perfect family? pic.twitter.com/ItJKUOUIRk — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) August 5, 2023

5.

Wokesters call us #MAGAMoron, but while everyone else plays checkers, prophets like President Trump and Gondy play 4D Chess. pic.twitter.com/A9mpwQLVwm — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) January 8, 2024

6.

Stormy Daniels may be in court today, but as scripture tells us, with Christ as our own personal attorney, there's nothing that can embarrass a strong, girthy leader like our President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jbzr4OHrmu — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) May 7, 2024

7.

Another MAGA victory, as Taylor Swift is named Time's Person of the Year, obviously with the help of our #SwiftersForTrump movement. pic.twitter.com/vjNHy7jqbV — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) December 6, 2023

8.

No one works harder than President Trump to make sure the Iowa roads are safe for his flock to turn out and vote, as the snow will soon melt out of pure fear. #IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/hNqWQyJUOf — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) January 15, 2024

9.

If you’re not showing off your new President Trump tattoo for #PresidentsDay, then you’re not patrioting correctly. Sorry not sorry! pic.twitter.com/gUmxMFcxBd — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) February 19, 2024

10.