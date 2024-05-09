Politics funny

19 times Gary Peterson hilariously trolled Trump fans to perfection

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2024

Whatever is going on with Donald Trump at any given time – and that covers a lot of ground – you can be sure that the best parody of a Trump fan on Twitter/X, Gary Peterson, will have something to say about it. Often with a bonus AI image.

In his bio, he describes himself as –

“Patriot. Bible Reader. Mall Santa. I like WOMEN! Bass player for our church band Shifty Nelson & The Dixieland Scooters, who puts America First.”

So far, so MAGA.

But his posts bear only a superficial resemblance to those shared by real Trump cultists, because Gary’s content relentlessly mocks the President and his faithful followers, and he does it so well that he’s very often taken seriously.

Erm …

Because we think Gary is an essential follow for anyone interested in US politics or, well, laughing, we’ve collected some highlights.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2