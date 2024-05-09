A Ryanair passenger trolled them for their lack of legroom and the airline’s comeback was simply business class
You don’t have to fly Ryanair to enjoy their Twitter account, which is something of a past master at slapping down people brave enough to troll them on social media.
There was the time when this passenger weeted her displeasure after finding out what she thought was a window seat didn’t have a window. And it was returned by @Ryanair with interest.
And when the same thing happened to @ameliaxasavin on their return flight, they did this.
it’s ok @Ryanair , i fixed the issue on my return flight pic.twitter.com/Dr3JDJaZfr
— ameliaasavin (@ameliaxasavin) November 10, 2023
And Ryanair’s response …
but not your art skills https://t.co/cbOKtEUzeY
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 15, 2023
We mention it again because the budget airline has just gone and done it again after @LordMakenzi was brave – foolhardy? – enough to tweet about his legroom (or lack of it) on a RyanAir flight.
@Ryanair I’ll come with my own legroom next time. pic.twitter.com/aSBIZb9uJY
— The Last King (@LordMakenzi) May 7, 2024
And RyanAir’s response took it to whole new heights.
come with your own plane next time https://t.co/Be68vyNIIa
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 8, 2024
Boom!
Ryanair Air customer service is brutal
— adie (@adielivingitup) May 8, 2024
This admin don’t give a damn ♂️
— Peché Africa (@pmcafrica) May 8, 2024
Ok, this is the reason I am on this app
— Tassos ©️ (@TAmprazis) May 8, 2024
you never fail
— Tinder UK (@TinderUk) May 8, 2024
This SMM deserves a CEO upgrade
— Michele Fusco (@mike_fusco) May 8, 2024
And if you like it particularly straight talking …
You savage fuckers
— KobbieSenior (@KobbieSenior) May 8, 2024
Last word to @LordMakenzi.
Y’all cooking me here and I meant the legroom was more than enough
— The Last King (@LordMakenzi) May 8, 2024
But it’s fair to say not everyone (anyone) was buying it …
— Lee Russell (@leerusselluk) May 8, 2024
