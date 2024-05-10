Videos tv news

This TV news reporter wasn’t expecting this hair-raising interruption and it’s a fabulously funny watch

Poke Staff. Updated May 10th, 2024

Readers of a certain age will remember Denis Norden presenting It’ll Be Alright on the Night (it staggered on with lightweight successors for a year or two) and this would have been right up his alley.

It’s an American TV news reporter who got the shock of her life when she looked stage right and it’s a fabulously funny watch from start to finish.

Mega oof.

Source @SomaKazima