This TV news reporter wasn’t expecting this hair-raising interruption and it’s a fabulously funny watch

Readers of a certain age will remember Denis Norden presenting It’ll Be Alright on the Night (it staggered on with lightweight successors for a year or two) and this would have been right up his alley.

It’s an American TV news reporter who got the shock of her life when she looked stage right and it’s a fabulously funny watch from start to finish.

Her newscaster voice went right out the window pic.twitter.com/VdFT1dcmWc — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 9, 2024

Mega oof.

Source @SomaKazima