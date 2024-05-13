Life revenge

If there are two things that can be guaranteed to get people’s goat on neighbourhood Facebook and WhatsApp groups, it’s dog poop and parking.

And it’s the first of those that went wildly viral today after this person took epic revenge on an inconsiderate dog walker and it’s simply magnificent.

It was shared by @whingewine over on Twitter and, well, best have a read for yourself.

I am absolutely here for this behaviour pic.twitter.com/uXxqVB2qQS — Fran (@whingewine) May 12, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

We are absolutely committed to doing this next time it happens to us (fighting talk, we know). And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I would have gone one step further and posted through the letterbox — MT (@martinetruelove) May 12, 2024

This reminds of my colleague Annette who saw a load of blokes park, get out of their car, drop their empty MacDonalds boxes and bags right outside her door and walk off. So she waited til they were out of sight and then superglued it all to their windscreen. — Caroline D’Arcy (@Carodarcy) May 12, 2024

ProTip for searching CCTV in situations like this – split the time in half. Say you’re searching from 9am to 5pm, look at footage from 1pm. Turd there? No: look at 11am. There at 11? Yes: look at 12. No? Look at 11:30. No? 11.15. Yes? 11:23. No? Now you only have to watch 8 mins — Richard Banks (@2e0rtb) May 12, 2024

I love this. Once had a dog owner let his massive mastiff poo right outside our door multiple times – it was huge (the dog AND the poo), so i laminated a sign that read ‘if you forgot your poo bags or need cleaning products, please knock’. Stopped immediately. — Zoobie (@fletcherzr01) May 12, 2024

A neighbour put her dog poo bag in my food bin when it was outside waiting to be collected, . I took it out , knocked on her door and gave it to her. And it was still warm — jill coogan (@jillcoogan) May 12, 2024

I strive for this level of total pettiness. Respect. — (((Colette Keely))) (@KeelyColette) May 12, 2024

I saw a neighbour walk the dog and let it foul the front garden beds and then she just left…?! So I picked it up, went over and left it on her car bonnet. No regrets. — researchdoom (@__garbo__) May 12, 2024

To conclude …

Oh this is the level of pettiness we like! Well done that person https://t.co/6tlEPlok8u — elaine (@elainew33) May 12, 2024

This was in the comment section on my Facebook page. My Facebook followers are, by and large, fucking epic.https://t.co/d1XDpuAR1Q — Fran (@whingewine) May 12, 2024

In one word …

Outstanding — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) May 12, 2024

