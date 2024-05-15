News dublin New York

Dublin’s epic trolling of New York prompted this American woman to give them both barrels – 17 favourite reactions

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2024

You’ll probably know by know all about the live video portal connecting the good people of Dublin with the equally fabulous people of New `York.

The art installation has become a global phenomenon since it launched last week, although not always for the reasons its creators would have hoped for.

There was some epic trolling by these Dubliners of their American cousins, like when this happened for instance.

And this (viewers of a reasonably sensitive disposition, look away now).

It was presumably around this point that the entirety of New York decided that they had taken enough, so this woman responded in style and really did give them both barrels.

Which all culminated in the thing being shut down (let’s hope not for good).

And her are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2