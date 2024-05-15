Dublin’s epic trolling of New York prompted this American woman to give them both barrels – 17 favourite reactions

News dublin New York

You’ll probably know by know all about the live video portal connecting the good people of Dublin with the equally fabulous people of New `York.

The art installation has become a global phenomenon since it launched last week, although not always for the reasons its creators would have hoped for.

There was some epic trolling by these Dubliners of their American cousins, like when this happened for instance.

they opened a portal between dublin and new york and I just know it will be shut down before its one month anniversary lol pic.twitter.com/4MsGV7mSr8 — em (@shinywiglett) May 9, 2024

And this (viewers of a reasonably sensitive disposition, look away now).

Who thought this portal from NYC to Dublin was a good idea pic.twitter.com/kQxXLdHHJd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 14, 2024

It was presumably around this point that the entirety of New York decided that they had taken enough, so this woman responded in style and really did give them both barrels.

the portal in new york and dublin has been shut down because some girl FLASHED the people on the other side pic.twitter.com/5fydTWFOxa — juju (@ayeejuju) May 14, 2024

Which all culminated in the thing being shut down (let’s hope not for good).

And her are our favourite things people said about it.

amazing that the shut-down was caused by the new york side, the irish were really controlling the game in the first half but a shock last minute equaliser for the big apple there https://t.co/5VGAiFwBpl — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) May 14, 2024

how are people treating this as scandalous in 2024. “free the nipple” was a decade ago https://t.co/PLzzwbSxcP — Polly Pocketknife (@polypocketknife) May 14, 2024

can’t even show your bouncy big naturals to the dubliners inside the NYC portal anymore… because of woke! https://t.co/2pWsN3rjAw — Haley OC (@MILFWEEED) May 14, 2024

arrival if they cast me instead of amy adams https://t.co/94rmmZhscv — ✨ Mikey ✨ (@mikey_almeida) May 15, 2024

Yeah, several of the Dubliners are so shocked they probably don’t even realise they’re recording it on their phones. https://t.co/i44OiGq84U — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 15, 2024

The new season of Stargate is wild! https://t.co/340G4sgujm — Zack Morrison (@ZackMorrison18) May 15, 2024

Ireland challenged the US to a depravity contest, who tf did they think would win that https://t.co/B0YY9wn0Pn — Just Jim (@JimsTweets) May 14, 2024

This is one of the most peaceful and diplomatic things you can do https://t.co/B0Y6aTIG2D — MILKY WAY GHETTO (@JayJurden) May 14, 2024

