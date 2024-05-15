Rachel Parris singing the Hokey Cokey to the tune of Radiohead’s Creep works far better than it should

Entertainment comedy

Comedian Rachel Parris is probably most well known for her stand-up shows and her ‘news’ presenting on The Mash Report, but she’s also an accomplished musician who plays the piano to a very high standard.

Her musical training was undoubtedly very useful when she appeared on the long-running Radio 4 comedy I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and was given the challenge of singing the words of the Hokey Cokey to the tune of Radiohead‘s sombre hit Creep.

Here’s how she got on.

That has to be some form of brain gym. TikTok users approved.

Probably the best one that’s ever been done. Absolutely smashed it.

This is brilliant but it’s ruined Creep for me.

Chills! Would listen to them entire hokey-cokey like this.

What a voice! This is brilliant.

I came for the comedy but loved your singing! Was not expecting that.

Got the Yorke whine perfect.

If that honestly wasn’t practiced it is sheer genius.

Rachel was good enough to share the clip on Twitter/X, where it got the love it deserved.

So very special https://t.co/3H8qZuEJl5 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 14, 2024

This was absolutely brilliant. Love this concept and your rendition and timing was hilariously artistic. — Dr John Leeds (@NEndoscopy) May 14, 2024

As so often on ISIHAC, this is vastly better than either of the originals! And now I'd really like to hear Creep to the tune of the Hokey Cokey. That may reach as yet unheard of heights. Or depths. Definitely one of those. — Jeanette Hall – ask me about woods (and newts) (@JeanetteHall9) May 14, 2024

Surely this must be known as "the Creepy Cokey". — Jimadebo (@Jimadebo) May 14, 2024

We have another all-time classic to add to those compilations of One Song to the Tune of Another. This is superb. https://t.co/1Yg4XVTFs2 — David Strathdee (@David_Strathdee) May 14, 2024

A TikTok user named Rhi was reminded of a previous I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue masterpiece.

My entire life is lived waiting for perfect matches like this. It’s up there with David Mitchell’s Whiter Shade of Pale to the tune of the Muppet Show.

Let’s see if they’re right.

