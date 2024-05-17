News education funny

Britain’s strictest headmistress’s claim that children identify as pasta has got her into hot water – 29 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 17th, 2024

Alabama has been well and truly mired in the culture wars ramped up by the overturning of Roe v Wade, with the Attorney General planning to prosecute anyone who tries to seek an out-of-state abortion, while the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is flying through the legislation process.

Naturally, the removal of the rights of his fellow Alabamians was at the forefront of this guy’s mind. Oh no, wait – he just wanted to rant about seeing a child dressed as a cat.

Let’s get this straight –

Man sees child dressed as a cat, walking with their mother.

Man imagines that the mother might possibly supply a litter box and feed the child cat food.

Man dubs the child a furry, having clearly decided that googling ‘furries’ is far too much like hard work.

Man records all this and decides it’s perfectly reasonable to post on the internet.

When he says that the Alabama school system has failed, he may have a point – but not for the reason he thinks.

Enter stage left (or far-right), ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’ – Katharine Birbalsingh.

They also deny furries exist in the UK. Meanwhile, loads of teachers have them in their classrooms. Snow leopards and pasta too. Yes, that’s a child identifying as pasta. I haven’t made that up. Just like I didn’t make up the existence of furries. I don’t make stuff up.

It’s not the first time Miss_Snuffy has made claims like this, having insisted that she knows of children identifying not only as cats and dogs, but also as holograms.

You fall asleep in fron of Star Trek: The Next Generation just once …

Twitter/X reacted exactly as you’d expect …with copious amounts of piss-taking.

There could be an explanation of sorts.

It cuts both ways.

