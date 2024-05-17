The great David Morrissey wondered where his legs got to in this picture and it’s a hilarious head-scratcher

Celebrity tv

We love the fabulous actor David Morrissey in basically everything he’s ever done – State of Play, Blackpool, The Walking Dead, The Deal, the Red Riding Trilogy (okay, we weren’t so keen on Basic Instinct 2 if push comes to shove).

But we mention the great man because of this particular photo of the team behind another of his series, ITV’s true crime drama, The Long Shadow, starring Morrissey alongside Toby Jones, Katherine Kelly, Daniel Mays and many other besides.

And have you spotted what only slightly weirded out Morrissey yet?

My legs seem to have disappeared https://t.co/TzfdIcictN — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) May 17, 2024

They have!

Sounds like a case for Detective Inspector Tom Thorne.

I’ve always admired your versatility but I didn’t think that could include losing your legs. — Trevor Knight (@TrevKnight) May 17, 2024

You haven't been 'out of town' again, sir?* *obscure reference to a character you once played for a scary short film you made back in the late eighties that only few people will get. — Paul Putner (@RealPaulPutner) May 17, 2024

You're allowed to get legless at a party. — Oonagh (@Okeating) May 17, 2024

READ MORE

The way this wonderful street harpist deals with an outrageously entitled passer-by is simply magnificent

Source @davemorrissey64