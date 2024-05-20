People are sharing the comedy slips of the tongue that our friends and family will never let us forget – 23 absolute crackers

Life fails

The good thing about when you get your words mixed up and only your nearest and dearest are present is that there aren’t too many people to witness it.

The less good thing about it is that the chances are, your nearest and dearest will NEVER EVER let you forget it for as long as you live.

Why do we say this? Because of this particular tweet which has just gone wildly viral in one shape or another.

This is so real pic.twitter.com/vfrkyNnWRI — jim fear (@nickhexum311) May 17, 2024

And it prompted people – lots of people – to share the comedy verbal foul-ups their friends and family made, and a very entertaining read it is too!

These 23 people surely ballsed it up best.

my friend once accidentally pronounced fugue state “foogoo state” and now she could be telling us a story about the worst day of her life and we just go damn man you must have been in an absolute foogoo state https://t.co/9zT3ZTyQz6 — trash jones (@jzux) May 18, 2024

One time I couldn’t remember Dutch courage and said Irish confidence and my partner will never let me forget — mernda line daycare virus (@simianlines) January 8, 2023

I let my friend say “escape goat” for YEARS until someone else had to ruin it and tell her it was actually “scape goat” — Marley Sue (@saintsadgirl7) January 9, 2023

Twenty two (22!) years ago a friend pronounced ‘cous cous’ as ‘coo coo’ and to this day this is still what our family calls it. https://t.co/c5Rzc9HcBx — Dr Kate Wiles (@katemond) May 19, 2024

my husband once called it a “coff of cuppy.” every day for the rest of his life i will ask him if he wants a coff of cuppy. https://t.co/54rOfglQD4 — erin chack (@ErinChack) May 19, 2024

Mum mum telling the social security man in 1973 that “she knew her circumcises better than him” I was 12 I giggled so hard she slapped me https://t.co/aqrc3VREPJ — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 20, 2024

my dad said “and now a sponse from our worder” and my mom laughed so hard she almost threw up https://t.co/nYRs7wPdur — jo (@whatsJo) May 20, 2024

I said ‘adidas’ when leaving a shop in Spain instead of ‘adios’. I don’t think I’ll ever hear the end of it from my family — Nicholas Phelan (@NicholasPhelan1) May 19, 2024

My mom once asked if I wanted a “piece of mustard” on a sandwich and we said it that way for 30 years — Shenanigans (@Shenanigans_luv) May 19, 2024

my a,ll time favourite was when Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers came onscreen on Point Break and my best friend said ‘is that Fly?’ — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) January 8, 2023

Mom had phone on speaker and a robot voice said she was “ Number 45 in queue” and she giggled and in mocking robotic voice said “You’re el-come” thinking it said “thank you” instead of “queue” now whenever we hear the word queue, I whisper to her “you’re el-come” — Catsupy (Commissions OPEN). (@Catsupy_Art) May 19, 2024

I played “coins” off the beginning of my husband’s “hair” in scrabble and he incredulously goes “ummmm what is ‘see-hair’” https://t.co/q3hQr7wXMl — Timmy Metzner (@timmymetzner) May 18, 2024

My dad will never fail to mention the time a mate took his wife and kids to the cinema and – in front of them all – confidently asked for “a large bucket of cockporn”. And I don’t blame him. https://t.co/xTPkwgKjsq — ClassicMiddleton (@ChrisLMiddleton) May 20, 2024

My nan’s handwriting used to make “Have a happy day” look like “have a floppy dog”, and every year since she passed I’ve written “have a floppy dog” in my mum’s birthday cards to help her hold on to that memory. — Andy Valentine (@_andyvalentine) May 19, 2024

A german co-worker accidentally typed “foof” instead of “food” one time and it is now company canon at my job. https://t.co/02Avynbg40 pic.twitter.com/JQBOQ6OBvC — snipe ★☆☆☆☆ (snipe.lol on Bluesky) (@snipeyhead) May 19, 2024

my spouse accidentally typed “submip” instead of “submit” so now i just randomly say “submip” at them and i will never stop — Kat (@katofthemeadow) May 19, 2024

One time i said “impartant” instead of important in a school speech and my friend and i still joke about it 15 years later — limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) January 10, 2023

A friend once opined that Russia used the acrylic alphabet. — Robert Ramsay (@MothTwiceborn) May 19, 2024

My husband can drink his coff of cuppy from this mug I made of the time he tried to text me “tough night for typing” https://t.co/NaLNC0wUoU pic.twitter.com/ZUVA5voNwx — Emily Eby French (@emilyebytx) May 19, 2024

My aunt couldn’t pronounce my mom’s name. Instead of Elizabeth, she’d say Izzybiff. My mom’s nickname became Biff until my grandmother died. — Samuel ‍☠️️‍ (@Sam_rvb) May 19, 2024

A friend called it bungee jumping with a hard G. It was so over for her — Zero (@GlacierOasis) May 19, 2024

My mum once asked for a Kenfucky Tied Chicken — Paul Burton (@paul_burton) May 19, 2024

Source @nickhexum311