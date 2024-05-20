This fabulous Tony Ferrino gag just went viral and he’s one of Steve Coogan’s great underappreciated creations

Entertainment Steve Coogan

Of all Steve Coogan’s characters, it’s very possible that Tony Ferrino is the least well regarded (give or take a few of the one-off creations featured in Coogan’s Run).

The Portuguese singing superstar appeared in his own BBC1 special and a documentary about the great man before disappearing largely from view.

And yet there is much to enjoy about him, no least this particular gag which was just sent viral on Twitter by @Phil_Pagett, 16 seconds to make anyone’s day better.

This, in my opinion, is a Very Good Joke. pic.twitter.com/zKwWNjV5bL — Phil Pagett (@Phil_Pagett) May 19, 2024

And there was no shortage of love for it (or Ferrino).

The very highly underrated Tony Ferrino. https://t.co/ejB1EKGUs6 — John Rain (@ItsJohnRain) May 19, 2024

The Tony Ferrino Phenomenon is one of the best things Coogan ever made https://t.co/oow0cpyZfM — Caitlin Magnall-Kearns (@caitmkearns) May 20, 2024

The Tony Ferrino Phenomenon was a completely hilarious tv special from Steve Coogan. Not a moment wasted. https://t.co/q91vRd9Jqf — Rob (@Rob197711) May 20, 2024

To conclude …

Massively underrated show. Cracking joke. — Mike Keenan (@mikekeenan) May 20, 2024

More Ferrino please!

Source @Phil_Pagett