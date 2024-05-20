Entertainment Steve Coogan

This fabulous Tony Ferrino gag just went viral and he’s one of Steve Coogan’s great underappreciated creations

Poke Staff. Updated May 20th, 2024

Of all Steve Coogan’s characters, it’s very possible that Tony Ferrino is the least well regarded (give or take a few of the one-off creations featured in Coogan’s Run).

The Portuguese singing superstar appeared in his own BBC1 special and a documentary about the great man before disappearing largely from view.

And yet there is much to enjoy about him, no least this particular gag which was just sent viral on Twitter by @Phil_Pagett, 16 seconds to make anyone’s day better.

And there was no shortage of love for it (or Ferrino).

To conclude …

More Ferrino please!

Source @Phil_Pagett