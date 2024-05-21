Entertainment BBC funny

This hilarious drunken commentary on the Illumination of the Fleet must surely have been the radio highlight of 1937

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 21st, 2024

In 1937, a live broadcast of the Illumination of the Fleet at the Royal Naval Review by Lt. Cdr. Thomas Woodroffe entered the annals of broadcasting history after he was a little over-indulgent in the green room.

Historian Dan Snow shared the BBC Archive clip, and it just gets better and better.

“There’s nothing between us and heaven. Nothing at all.” is one of those beautiful phrases sometimes stumbled upon by those under the influence. It beats Live. Laugh. Love.

Despite his insistence that he was merely overcome with emotion, he was fooling nobody, and he’s now viewed as a bit of a legend.

Here’s what Twitter/X thought of his performance.

It turns out that the clip is a favourite at the BBC.

Follow Dan if you love History, and catch him on the History Hit podcast.

