Raise your glass to the best description of a hangover in the English language

Life hangover

You don’t have to be hung over to appreciate this, but it’ll definitely help.

Is there a better description of a hangover in the English language? pic.twitter.com/3x5INZB2Uq — ariaclast (@ariaclast) May 19, 2024

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

‘Dixon was alive again. ‘Consciousness was upon him before he could get out of the way; not for him the slow, gracious wandering from the halls of sleep, but a summary, forcible ejection. ‘He lay sprawled, too wicked to move, spewed up like a broken spider-crab on the tarry shingle of the morning. ‘The light did him harm, but not as much as looking at things did; he resolved, having done it once, never to move his eyeballs again. ‘A dusty thudding in his head made the scene before him beat like a pulse. ‘His mouth had been used as a latrine by some small creature of the night, and then as its mausoleum. During the night, too, he’d somehow been on a cross-country run and then been expertly beaten up by secret police. ” ‘He felt bad.’

10/10, no notes.

Not quite sure how I’ve missed it all these years. A friend gifted me the book and I came across that passage this weekend. Had to read it about 4 times before I could bring myself to move on. — ariaclast (@ariaclast) May 20, 2024

It’s a good one where’s it from? — stephen (@stephenlondoner) May 19, 2024

A superbly funny moment in a book crammed with them. My favourite book of all time (my battered copy). https://t.co/zVhNvKR13j pic.twitter.com/HfkiLFDkeL — Graeme Lindsay-Foot (@graemelf1) May 19, 2024

And there’s plenty more about it over at Goodreads here and a winning appreciation in the Guardian here.

