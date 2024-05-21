Life hangover

Raise your glass to the best description of a hangover in the English language

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2024

You don’t have to be hung over to appreciate this, but it’ll definitely help.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

‘Dixon was alive again.

‘Consciousness was upon him before he could get out of the way; not for him the slow, gracious wandering from the halls of sleep, but a summary, forcible ejection.

‘He lay sprawled, too wicked to move, spewed up like a broken spider-crab on the tarry shingle of the morning.

‘The light did him harm, but not as much as looking at things did; he resolved, having done it once, never to move his eyeballs again.

‘A dusty thudding in his head made the scene before him beat like a pulse.

‘His mouth had been used as a latrine by some small creature of the night, and then as its mausoleum. During the night, too, he’d somehow been on a cross-country run and then been expertly beaten up by secret police. ”

‘He felt bad.’

10/10, no notes.

And there’s plenty more about it over at Goodreads here and a winning appreciation in the Guardian here.

Source @ariaclast

Image Unsplash