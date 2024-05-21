Entertainment germany tv

This NSFW sausage act on ‘Germany’s Got Talent’ just went viral again and it’s quite the watch (wait for it!)

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2024

Very possibly it’s just us but we haven’t been entirely overwhelmed by the new series of Britain’s Got Talent but it’s still early days, right?

Maybe they need more acts doing this sort of thing with sausages. Or maybe – you know – they don’t.

It’s an act from a year or two back fro the German edition of the talent show and it’s QUITE the watch (wait for it!) Also – NSFW.

Germany disgraces itself for a third time, but not how anyone could have predicted.

We started off convinced it must be a fake backside, but now we’re starting to think the exact opposite.

Absolute banger!

Source @TheWapplehouse