‘What’s an activity you’re sure most people only pretend they like?’ – 18 most relatable fake pleasures

Let’s face it, most of the time we’re not enjoying ourselves. And when it looks like we are enjoying ourselves, sometimes we’re only pretending.

Why are we going on like this? Because Redditor Truth-and-Logic just asked this.

‘What’s an activity you are sure that most people only pretend they like?’

And the answers came flooding in! We had a great time reading all the answers (only pretending!) and these people surely said it best.

1.

‘LinkedIn.’

tmpkn

‘I’m thrilled to announce that im better than you!’

Cardwizard88

2.

‘Hanging out with the parents of your child’s friend.’

despenser412

3.

‘It goes the other way around as well. When I was a kid, I really didn’t like some of the children of my parents’ friends.’

RamoneDCLXVI

4.

‘Networking and making sure you know people that know people. Job politics etc.

‘Can I just get a job based off experience and not who I know ?’

Delightful_Dratini

5.

‘Watching the 10 million videos someone posts on Snapchat from a concert.’

Bright-Yak747

6.

‘Going to a parade. Just standing there looking at mostly-uninteresting stuff walk by, and your feet hurt and there’s nowhere to pee. I hate them.’

derberter

7.

‘Happy birthday song at a restaurant.’

TomboySkirt

8.

‘Chit chat about polite nothings with people you barely know.’

Weekly-Act-3132

9.

‘Those people that claim to be able to taste things in wine like sea air and a hint of lemons from a specific tree. Piss off with that shite.’

ZeeZeeNei