Politics election Rishi Sunak

‘Things Can Only Get Better’ hilariously drowned out Rishi Sunak’s election announcement and it was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2024

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Rishi Sunak who today surprised everyone by calling a general election for 4 July, several months before he needed to presumably because he just wanted to bring an end to the suffering. His and everyone else’s.

And if ever there was an entirely on-brand election announcement then it was surely this, the beleaguered PM standing in the pissing rain while Things Can Only Get Better – the D:Ream classic adopted by Tony Blair back in 1997 – blasted from a loud speaker.

And it was sheer perfection.

People presumed it was the work of long-time Westminster protestor Steve Bray, and it turned out they were right.

It prompted no end of delighted reaction on Twitter and these people surely said it best.

