‘Things Can Only Get Better’ hilariously drowned out Rishi Sunak’s election announcement and it was sheer perfection

Politics election Rishi Sunak

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Rishi Sunak who today surprised everyone by calling a general election for 4 July, several months before he needed to presumably because he just wanted to bring an end to the suffering. His and everyone else’s.

And if ever there was an entirely on-brand election announcement then it was surely this, the beleaguered PM standing in the pissing rain while Things Can Only Get Better – the D:Ream classic adopted by Tony Blair back in 1997 – blasted from a loud speaker.

And it was sheer perfection.

“Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream is drowning out Rishi Sunak’s speech calling a general election. pic.twitter.com/JQlU3zGgrf — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2024

People presumed it was the work of long-time Westminster protestor Steve Bray, and it turned out they were right.

Police just served an order on me and banned me from every street around Whitehall and Parliament. Apparently 2 people complained. Probably Rishi Sunak and his wife. — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) May 22, 2024

It prompted no end of delighted reaction on Twitter and these people surely said it best.

1.

‘Things can only get better’ in the background is so fucking perfect. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) May 22, 2024

2.

Someone’s playing Things Can Only Get Better phahaha #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/5RdyUXqepd — Tom (@tommtthw) May 22, 2024

3.

Rishi Sunak shouting over a protestor playing THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER in the pouring rain is peak Britain. 10/10. — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) May 22, 2024

4.

Talking on in the pouring rain to the accompaniment of Things Can Only Get Better. You wouldn’t script it like this. Too much of a humiliation, it wouldn’t seem plausible. — Philip Collins (@PhilipJCollins1) May 22, 2024

5.

Rishi Sunak, soaking wet, trying to announce the general election over the most famous Labour campaign song in history really does encapsulate his premiership in a way that renders sketch writers redundant pic.twitter.com/5cK36AAAAu — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 22, 2024

6.

“Labour doesn’t have a plan” says man who hadn’t checked the weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/3LUlGz6I7n — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 22, 2024

7.

FFS, some of us are trying to listen to D:Ream mate — Matt Forde (@mattforde) May 22, 2024

8.