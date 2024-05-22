Rudy Giuliani got the roasting he deserved for launching his own brand of coffee – 17 stirring responses

Politics US politics

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been a busy man recently.

He spent weeks evading the Arizona legal system so that they couldn’t serve him with papers relating to charges of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election.

The state of Arizona needs your help! If you spot Rudy Giuliani, can you please let the state of Arizona know, because they have been unable to serve him with a subpoena after visiting all of dive bars in New York. They are considering placing his photo on a milk carton… pic.twitter.com/3H4pp3ZnND — Fred Davila (@freddavila) May 19, 2024

He taunted those authorities with a photo from his 80th birthday party.

That taunt helped the authorities find him, and he was served as he left the party.

Rudy Giuliani was served tonight at his 80th birthday. Rudy has been running from being served for weeks. Guests at the party said the server should have shown more respect. What? You could have volunteered to be served anytime in the last few weeks.https://t.co/dCATq9FDAh — MantaHunk ️‍☮️ (@MantaHunk) May 18, 2024

Having made a public display of trying to dodge indictment, Giuliani had to post a £10,000 bond before being released on bail, but his legal costs could run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars to go with the reported $153 million he already owes to a range of debtors.

Luckily, he has a new income stream …

100 % Arabica coffee beans roasted right here in America You will taste the difference! Order today at. https://t.co/9ZXtDxyWdg pic.twitter.com/ViXVvdn2A3 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 19, 2024

“If I put my name on something, I truly believe in it”

What a guy! Twitter/X gave him a thorough roasting.

Does anyone remember falling asleep with the TV on as a kid and waking up to the weirdest ads on at 2am? This and the Trump campaign are basically that except the scams are to cover the legal fees of creeps, rapists, and traitors to democracy. https://t.co/L06xCr7rDl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 21, 2024

MAGA grift never ends- Rudy Giuliani selling coffee now. It smells like essence of hair dye and sweat. pic.twitter.com/Zy0hEba1qZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 20, 2024

As bankrupt former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani raises cash by launching his own range of coffee, there's speculation over what might be in it pic.twitter.com/UXAi9wtO1n — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 21, 2024

Rudy Giuliani is selling coffee. I'm sure it tastes like failure, desperation, hair dye, cat piss, and don't forget farts. Mmmmmmmm. pic.twitter.com/Ck8G58THJs — Amy Lynn (@AmyLynnStL) May 21, 2024

This is real Rudy Giuliani is now selling coffee pic.twitter.com/UnMfeSmbR5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 21, 2024

The only thing they haven’t tried to sell yet are family members. https://t.co/MLIzra6HTL — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) May 20, 2024

