Rudy Giuliani got the roasting he deserved for launching his own brand of coffee – 17 stirring responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2024

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been a busy man recently.

He spent weeks evading the Arizona legal system so that they couldn’t serve him with papers relating to charges of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election.

He taunted those authorities with a photo from his 80th birthday party.

If Arizona authorities can't find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can't count votes.

That taunt helped the authorities find him, and he was served as he left the party.

Having made a public display of trying to dodge indictment, Giuliani had to post a £10,000 bond before being released on bail, but his legal costs could run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars to go with the reported $153 million he already owes to a range of debtors.

Luckily, he has a new income stream …

“If I put my name on something, I truly believe in it”

What a guy! Twitter/X gave him a thorough roasting.

