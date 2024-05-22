21 things that shouldn’t be embarrassing but really, really are

Life funny

Anyone who has ever felt themselves go red because they reached for something on a supermarket shelf at the same time as someone else will understand the levels of embarrassment a person can experience for no good reason.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox spotted a list of just that type of awkward moment from the language site, Level Up English, and she shared it on Twitter/X.

This really made me laugh. What’s yours please? pic.twitter.com/AqMB3ylkCJ — sara cox (@sarajcox) May 19, 2024

Her request unleashed a torrent of relatable suggestions that would make the best of us blush. These were our favourites.

1.

Speedily walking to get the bus, don’t want to break into a run but you’re still showing that you’re in a huge rush — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) May 19, 2024

2.

when you're near a crossing and a car stops, so you feel you should cross, even though you weren't going to @SoVeryBritish — Daren White #shareonewhy (@Ranga_EDU) May 20, 2024

3.

Seeing someone you know in the first aisle of the supermarket, saying hey/having a quick chat then keep bumping into them as you go round… — Leahana (Flea) Parry (@LeahanaParry) May 19, 2024

4.

Having to leave a supermarket through the checkout empty-handed because they didn't have what you needed, especially if this means asking them to undo you the little gate on an empty one. — Kat (@mostly_sleepy) May 19, 2024

5.

Asking someone to move out of their seat when it’s your stop on any public transport — NatalieHolt1982 (@natalieholt1982) May 19, 2024

6.

The bit in the sight test where the optician gets really close to your face and shines that light in your eye…. — Maree Morgan (@mareemorgan) May 19, 2024

7.

Walking through a snaking taped off airport queue line, backwards and forwards endlessly when you see at the end there are only a handfull of people actually queueing and then you duck under the tape to end the humiliation with people looking at you and THAT is humiliating too. — Tom Reader (@thomasFreader) May 19, 2024

8.

Not knowing the etiquette re taking a table or ordering at the counter when going into an unfamiliar cafe — Lynda (@MsNottledim) May 20, 2024

9.

On holiday, waiting for your bread to go round the toaster, when other people are also waiting then it’s not cooked enough so you’ve got to put it round again — jane eccleston (@jane060677) May 19, 2024

10.

Trying to get to your seat, in the middle of a row in a theatre, and everyone having to stand to let you through. Do you squeeze by with your back to them or face them and keep apologising?? — MrsMac (@Lawrence6312) May 19, 2024

11.