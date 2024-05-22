This secondhand car ad for a 1999 Toyota Corolla is an all-time hall of famer

Weird World adverts cars second hand

We probably have written about enough secondhand car ads to come up with a top 10, but however many we’ve written about, this is absolutely, positively, 100% number one.

It’s a classified ad for a 1999 Toyota Corolla that’s just gone viral on Twitter again and it’s all kinds of wonderful.

This Craigslist ad for a 1999 Toyota Corolla is a masterclass in copywriting. pic.twitter.com/fgiWGVu2ea — Amanda Natividad (@amandanat) May 21, 2024

And here it is in full!

We’ll take it!

Is it the best car I’ve ever owned? No. But also yes. — Brooklin Nash (@realBrookNash) May 21, 2024

Almost laughed coffee out my nostrils when I got to this line “Let’s face the facts, this car isn’t going to win a beauty contest but neither are you” — Craig Nishizaki (@thecoolidea) May 21, 2024

The time and effort that went into that ad are magical. That's a person who actually doesn't want to give up their 1999 Toyota Corolla. — Clint Murphy (@IAmClintMurphy) May 21, 2024

Wow… masterpiece. I’m just surprised whoever can write like this… is driving a Corolla — Zach Story (@ZachStoryX) May 21, 2024

"This car's exterior color is gray, but it's interior color is grey." Idk why this caught me off-guard — Pat Needham (@patneedham_) May 21, 2024

I think about this ad approximately once a week. — Karri Carlson (@heykarri) May 21, 2024

This is HILARIOUS! Omg, the audacity! absolutely love it! — Kristina Azarenko (@azarchick) May 21, 2024

To conclude …

I'm dyyyying. Car peoples…this is for you. https://t.co/NcxHNpxTfP — Lorraine Sommerfeld (@TweeetLorraine) May 22, 2024

