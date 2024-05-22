Weird World adverts cars second hand
This secondhand car ad for a 1999 Toyota Corolla is an all-time hall of famer
We probably have written about enough secondhand car ads to come up with a top 10, but however many we’ve written about, this is absolutely, positively, 100% number one.
It’s a classified ad for a 1999 Toyota Corolla that’s just gone viral on Twitter again and it’s all kinds of wonderful.
This Craigslist ad for a 1999 Toyota Corolla is a masterclass in copywriting. pic.twitter.com/fgiWGVu2ea
— Amanda Natividad (@amandanat) May 21, 2024
And here it is in full!
We’ll take it!
Is it the best car I’ve ever owned?
No. But also yes.
— Brooklin Nash (@realBrookNash) May 21, 2024
Almost laughed coffee out my nostrils when I got to this line “Let’s face the facts, this car isn’t going to win a beauty contest but neither are you”
— Craig Nishizaki (@thecoolidea) May 21, 2024
The time and effort that went into that ad are magical.
That's a person who actually doesn't want to give up their 1999 Toyota Corolla.
— Clint Murphy (@IAmClintMurphy) May 21, 2024
Wow… masterpiece.
I’m just surprised whoever can write like this… is driving a Corolla
— Zach Story (@ZachStoryX) May 21, 2024
"This car's exterior color is gray, but it's interior color is grey."
Idk why this caught me off-guard
— Pat Needham (@patneedham_) May 21, 2024
I think about this ad approximately once a week.
— Karri Carlson (@heykarri) May 21, 2024
This is HILARIOUS!
Omg, the audacity! absolutely love it!
— Kristina Azarenko (@azarchick) May 21, 2024
To conclude …
I'm dyyyying. Car peoples…this is for you. https://t.co/NcxHNpxTfP
— Lorraine Sommerfeld (@TweeetLorraine) May 22, 2024
Source @amandanat