UK holds mass facepalm after Danny Kruger claims the Tories are the change candidates

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 23rd, 2024

Prepare to be bombarded with clips of MPs for the next six weeks, beginning with all the shocked Tories who know they’re facing a cliff edge.

Up first, Danny Kruger – the anti-woke Brexiter MP for Devizes, who also happens to be the son of celebrity chef Prue Leith.

With Labour standing on a one-word slogan, Change, he had this hot take.

“Actually, we represent the change that’s needed. Labour represent more of the same.”

Seldom have the words ‘U wot, m8?’ been more apt.

Here’s what people have been saying about Mr Kruger’s cognitive dissonance.

It really wasn’t the gotcha he thought it was.

