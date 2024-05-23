UK holds mass facepalm after Danny Kruger claims the Tories are the change candidates

Politics conservatives general election

Prepare to be bombarded with clips of MPs for the next six weeks, beginning with all the shocked Tories who know they’re facing a cliff edge.

Up first, Danny Kruger – the anti-woke Brexiter MP for Devizes, who also happens to be the son of celebrity chef Prue Leith.

With Labour standing on a one-word slogan, Change, he had this hot take.

Danny Kruger, "We've been in power for a long time.. We represent the change.. Labour represent more of the same.. They would carry on the failed British state which has caused so many problems" Blaming Labour for 14 years of Conservative failure pic.twitter.com/H1Tcgg2Uaj — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 22, 2024

“Actually, we represent the change that’s needed. Labour represent more of the same.”

Seldom have the words ‘U wot, m8?’ been more apt.

Here’s what people have been saying about Mr Kruger’s cognitive dissonance. 1. Tory Danny Kruger

“Labour represent more of the same.They would be the ones carrying on the failed British state that has caused so many problems” Is Kruger just thick or are Tories drinking from the Thames and it’s altered their brains?#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/LjuLTcI4dI — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 23, 2024

Danny Kruger here, saying that the Tories are the party of change and that Labour will maintain the "failed British state" that… *Checks notes …the Tories have created after 14 years of government. You could not make this shit up.#ToriesOut4Julypic.twitter.com/95suMVQC8v — Farbod (@EmergencyBod) May 23, 2024

Morning lovely people… attack the day… No you didn’t dream it… we’re almost there… The end of radio rental tinfoil infused gobshites like Danny Kruger here putting the blame for 14 years of abject Tory shitulence firmly at the door of Labour ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ITMZWCDt4B — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) May 23, 2024

hilarious — Professor Danny Blanchflower economist & fisherman (@D_Blanchflower) May 23, 2024

Thicker than a packet of vacuum packed mince. — Alex Richards (@AlxdrRchrds) May 22, 2024

Quite astonishing doublethink from Danny Kruger here. “We’ve been in power for 14 years and have created a failed state, which is Labour’s fault, so vote for us”. Voters have had enough. They know the Tories can’t fix the problems, because they ARE the problem. Time for change. https://t.co/15q8DlocXU — Rob Newman (@RobNewmanLab) May 23, 2024

Danny Kruger’s insane. He surely can’t believe the words coming out of his own mouth, can he? Who falls for this bullshit? #GeneralElection #GTTO https://t.co/HThoMFOzns — @JulianRWPower.bsky.social (@JulianPowerVO) May 23, 2024

A frontal lobotomy is a prerequisite for being a Tory. Isn't it? https://t.co/9ly4HLPxlJ — AlienbornBrit (@alienbornbrit) May 23, 2024

Just when I'm feeling down, a Tory MP comes along to defend their party using logic and cheers me up. — Arthur Mandal (@ajmandal15) May 23, 2024

It really wasn’t the gotcha he thought it was.

Danny Kruger admitting that the Government has created a failed British State this morning got the #GeneralElection off to a good start ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nS3WDhR7Wx — Keeley (@alices_headband) May 23, 2024

