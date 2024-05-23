Nick Robinson’s magnificent two-footed tackle on Rishi Sunak went viral and the PM’s record-breaking pause speaks volumes

Videos election nick robinson Rishi Sunak

To Radio 4’s Today programme now, where Rishi Sunak’s nascent election campaign is going just as well as his calamitous launch did yesterday.

This bit in particular stood out, when Nick Robinson listened a little bit of the recent history of the Conservative government, and the dead air that followed spoke volumes.

Nick Robinson: There were 3 different Prime Ministers in a year, 4 different Chancellors, a Home Secretary sacked for 6 days then hired again and sacked again a year later… why on earth should people give the Conservatives another turn? Rishi Sunak: Longest pause in history. pic.twitter.com/IeYYABpEEF — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 23, 2024

Ooof.

Nick Robinson: “there were three different prime ministers in a year, four different chancellors in a year, a home secretary sacked for six days then hired again and sacked again a year later, a prime minister who was forced out of office because he was judged to be lying by his… — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 23, 2024

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

By the 2010 Election the economy was not wrecked, it was recovering well. The public finances were ‘challenging’ but interest rates were so low it wasn’t really a big problem. And the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-8 was not caused by the Labour Govt. — Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) May 23, 2024

“bankrupted the economy” What does that even mean? They’re not going to dig out *that* note from Byrne again surely? — Dr Colin Runeckles (@ColinRuneckles) May 23, 2024

I hope Nick Robinson reminded him it was corruption in the banking system worldwide that caused the financial crash, a few MPs made fortunes before entering politics. — daisy alexander (@da1sy_alexander) May 23, 2024

” How much money did you personally make out of crashing the UK economy, Mr Sunak?” — VibeDancer (@DancesWithVibes) May 23, 2024

And that wasn’t all.

Listen to Nick Robinson tear Rishi Sunak’s claim that Britain is growing faster than America apart. NR: It isn’t true to say Britain is growing faster than America… we’ve grown miserably compared to America? RS: “The facts are the facts”#r4today pic.twitter.com/QigloWX4v1 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 23, 2024

We’re with this person.

Sounds like Nick Robinson ate *3* Shredded Wheat this morning. https://t.co/qF2O28cvhy — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) May 23, 2024

And this person.

I actually checked my radio during the pause… — Sil D’Remac (@1withManUtd) May 23, 2024

READ MORE

Brian Cox responded to Rishi Sunak’s epic election launch fail and things got even better

Source @BestForBritain