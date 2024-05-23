Nigel Farage has passed up the opportunity to lose an eighth UK election – 16 utterly unsurprised responses

Politics general election nigel farage

The UK is in campaign mode in the run-up to the general election.

MPs are bouncing from studio to studio to push their angle, or to waffle for five minutes and hope nobody notices, while the internet casually takes the piss.

It's 44 days until the General Election, or alternatively, 1 LTP (Liz Truss Premiership) — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) May 22, 2024

The fact that Rishi wasn’t made to strip off at the door before going back inside number 10 tells your everything about how detached these people are. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) May 23, 2024

One of the biggest questions for the online electorate has been whether Reform UK founder Nigel Farage would shoot for an eighth failed attempt to become an MP, thus providing opportunities for thousands more jokes.

This was his decision …

I have thought long and hard as to whether I should stand in the upcoming general election. As honorary president of Reform UK, I am fully supportive of Richard Tice’s leadership and urge voters to put their trust in him and Lee Anderson. I will do my bit to help in the campaign, but it is not the right time for me to go any further than that. Important though the general election is, the contest in the United States of America on November 5 has huge global significance. A strong America as a close ally is vital for our peace and security. I intend to help with the grassroots campaign in the USA in any way that I can. The choice between Labour and the Conservatives is uninspiring, and only Reform have the radical agenda that is needed to end decline in this country.

“I’m going to try and get Donald Trump elected, because he’ll give me a job if he isn’t in prison.”

Once they’d stopped laughing, this is what tweeters (or whatever Elon Musk calls them) had to say.

Can't believe Farage has bottled the chance to become an eight-time election loser. Some sort of record must have been within his sweaty grasp. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 23, 2024

Mr Union Jack says Stars and Stripes more important … bottled it. As I said on @RestIsPolitics and @BBCr4today we are through peak Farage and he has confirmed it. The sadness is that he has been allowed to move on from the damage he has done without real sanction. And anyone who… https://t.co/kW3QsevdmH — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 23, 2024

That's a shame; I'm sure you'd have given that dolphin a real run for its money this time… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 23, 2024

When you find out Britain’s greatest patriot thinks the UK is now too small for his personal ambition https://t.co/iEpJfz8XrD — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 23, 2024

How to say “I’ve got no chance whatsoever, & don’t want to humiliate myself. Again” without actually using those words. #FuckOffFarage @Nigel_Farage pic.twitter.com/dGKVv6QoVl — Piranha (gammon baiter) Pete #GoTeamGB 6 (@PiranhaPete1) May 23, 2024

Nigel Farage has stated that it isn’t the right time for him to stand in July’s general election. In other words, he knows he’s got even less chance this time than in his previous seven failures. He’s off to crawl up Trump’s arse instead. I hope they bore each other to death. — Polly (@Paper_Polly) May 23, 2024

