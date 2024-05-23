This BBC election vox pop went wildly viral and this woman’s fabulous response spoke for the nation

Politics election vox pop

If it’s an election then it must also be time for a vox pop or two (hundred), when broadcasters hit the streets to find out what the ordinary voter makes of it all.

And every so often one of the respondents speaks not just for themselves but for the entire nation.

Remember this woman when she was asked how she felt about Boris Johnson finally resigning?

“How do you feel?” Vox pop lady in Glasgow… https://t.co/KrhPHaLw0X pic.twitter.com/IlJDePxgbp — Alan Jenkins (@ajjenkins) July 7, 2022

And of course everyone remembers when Brenda was asked about the prospect of another poll back in 2017.

“NOT ANOTHER ONE!” Watch Brenda’s reaction when I tell her that the PM wants a General Election. Safe to say, she’s not impressed.#Bristol pic.twitter.com/IYEdGBryyZ — Jon Kay ☕️ (@jonkay01) April 18, 2017

Well now another vox pop has gone viral, the woman interviewed by BBC News after Rishi Sunak’s surprise election announcement on Wednesday, and it’s four seconds very well spent.

good evening to this woman on BBC News: pic.twitter.com/yzsz81esK6 — Josh Salisbury (@josh_salisbury) May 22, 2024

Magnificent!

how it started: oh not another one how it’s going: thank god it’s about time https://t.co/7VOA4uYwBU — anton (@libdembounce) May 23, 2024

Yessss, it’s the 2024 Brenda From Bristol Remix and I love her https://t.co/llB4C3NOSV — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) May 23, 2024

She is both the opposite of Brenda from Bristol but speaks the truth like Brenda from Bristol https://t.co/Y2fPAzfXkX — Ash (@ashmarym10) May 23, 2024

