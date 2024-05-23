Politics election vox pop

This BBC election vox pop went wildly viral and this woman’s fabulous response spoke for the nation

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2024

If it’s an election then it must also be time for a vox pop or two (hundred), when broadcasters hit the streets to find out what the ordinary voter makes of it all.

And every so often one of the respondents speaks not just for themselves but for the entire nation.

Remember this woman when she was asked how she felt about Boris Johnson finally resigning?

And of course everyone remembers when Brenda was asked about the prospect of another poll back in 2017.

Well now another vox pop has gone viral, the woman interviewed by BBC News after Rishi Sunak’s surprise election announcement on Wednesday, and it’s four seconds very well spent.

Magnificent!

