Colin from Portsmouth has some really strong opinions on the general election – and he’s not afraid to share them

Not to be too Brenda from Bristol about it, but we’re all going to be sick of hearing about the general election before the six weeks are up, although reading funny posts about it should certainly help. Study our new combined honours in Politics and Meteorology (June 2024 entry, California campus). pic.twitter.com/jqBb858ZN8 — Bantshire University (@BantshireUni) May 23, 2024

If I was on Rishi Sunak's PR team I'd tell him his only hope is to spend the next six weeks learning the Tom Holland/Rhianna Umbrella dance routine. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 23, 2024

If anyone can keep our minds laser-focused on the important points, it’s Colin from Portsmouth – the permanently irritated and often confused radio phone-in regular, created by the brilliant Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison – popularly known as the Exploding Heads.

As you can imagine, Rishi Sunak‘s announcement had Colin’s mind working overtime, and we reaped the benefit.

"Starmer hasn't got a chance! He's focusing on trivial things like an NHS in crisis, sewage in rivers, record numbers of small boats and children in poverty. But Sunak…Sunak knows what a woman is!" Colin from Portsmouth is right behind Rishi Sunak, Westminster's Susan Hall pic.twitter.com/jBbAxuj2Md — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) May 22, 2024

“England will be out by then. Perfect moment for the nation to dust itself off and reunite in glory.”

Like they say – always look on the bright side of life. Colin’s perspective had Twitter/X in stitches.

As a Portsmouth man, there is one thing that might change Colin’s mind about Sunak.

Does Colin realise that Sunak is a Saints fan? I think he should be told. — Mark Collins (@SparkyTheClown) May 23, 2024

