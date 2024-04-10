Colin from Portsmouth’s advice for London voters may be his funniest rant so far

Entertainment satire

It’s less than three weeks until London goes to the polls to choose its new mayor.

Will Sadiq Khan keep his post? Could the Tory candidate, Susan Hall, take time out of her busy schedule of dropping stuff on the Underground and making false claims about Mr Khan to do any work if she won?

The Conservative campaign against Sadiq Khan is based on a "barefaced lie" which is designed to harvest voters data. Susan Hall's opponents accuse her of trying to "panic" Londoners by sending them fake "Driving Charge Notices" demanding their detailshttps://t.co/8v0TUTVHva — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 9, 2024

Perhaps Count Binface will pull off the biggest political shock of the century. The only thing of which we’re certain is that the next Mayor of London won’t be Laurence Fox.

Looks like Laurence Fox won't be losing his deposit…. because he hasn't managed to put one down pic.twitter.com/lwOMtnSkxu — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 27, 2024

Colin from Portsmouth has some very strong views on who should win the election, considering he doesn’t live there, and it may be his funniest rant yet.

"London has fallen. Sadiq Khan has hidden inside an Islamist Trojan Horse and rolled into the city. Only Susan Hall can roll it back!" Colin from Portsmouth is passionate about the London mayoral election, despite never setting foot in the place as it's a no go area. pic.twitter.com/eCFZepFG94 — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) April 9, 2024

“She might not know the trivial stuff like how much a bus ride is in this city she loves, or how much the police are paid, or who owns a bridge, or how to properly store her Oyster Card when travelling …but Boris Johnson knew even less.”

That’s probably Colin’s strongest argument so far, to give credit where it’s due.

Of course, that credit actually goes to Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison of the Exploding Heads, and Twitter/X was quick to give it to them – with one line in particular getting a lot of love.

1.

The finest Colin from Portsmouth episode yet. If zingeriest isn’t a word it has to be invented to describe it. The Diversity reference: perfection. https://t.co/R6SkVBMV3C — Capernosity&Function (@capernosity) April 9, 2024

2.

Just spat out my tea in a public place. https://t.co/6WA8zY9w89 — James Freedman (@jamesfreedman) April 9, 2024

3.

4.

I say to myself “This is the best yet” everytime, but this really is the best yet! Well done guys, keep ‘em coming. Love to the family. — Bill Mills (@BillMills65) April 9, 2024

5.

6.

Surreal geniuses https://t.co/fOXDuITBsb — Sir Guy of Guisborne – Carry On Number One (@SirGuyGuisborne) April 9, 2024

7.

Possibly the best line you've ever written. pic.twitter.com/kUFZcAjnzJ — WigglesFT (@FtWiggles) April 9, 2024

8.

Are there awards for this stuff? pic.twitter.com/WqtzUGv8gC — xoℲ ɹǝıʞ (@KierFox) April 9, 2024

9.

The lads are on top form today https://t.co/4Gagg6LT2s — Digby (@ItsDigbyAgain) April 9, 2024

10.

11.

“Like Susan Boyle, she’s about to be beaten by diversity” Oh lads…that is utterly sublime https://t.co/SQNhTisyJQ — Broxton8r (@broxton8r) April 9, 2024

@imageman1 had this request –

This guy needs to go on tour in the comedy clubs, as a parody, he’d make an absolute killing. — Let Me Know When Summers Here. (@imageman1) April 9, 2024

Funnily enough –

We are going on tour (and Colin from Portsmouth is coming with us). Dates announced soon. — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) April 9, 2024

Make sure to follow the Exploding Heads so you don’t miss any tour announcements, and if you feel like helping them fund it, you can do that here.

If you enjoy our work please help us make more by buying us a coffee! Thanks for having us on and love to the family https://t.co/eC8D2xL3Nd — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) April 9, 2024

READ MORE

Kevin Pietersen took his watch and wedding ring off just to go into London and was mocked into next year

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab