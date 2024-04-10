Entertainment satire

Colin from Portsmouth’s advice for London voters may be his funniest rant so far

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 10th, 2024

It’s less than three weeks until London goes to the polls to choose its new mayor.

Will Sadiq Khan keep his post? Could the Tory candidate, Susan Hall, take time out of her busy schedule of dropping stuff on the Underground and making false claims about Mr Khan to do any work if she won?

Perhaps Count Binface will pull off the biggest political shock of the century. The only thing of which we’re certain is that the next Mayor of London won’t be Laurence Fox.

Colin from Portsmouth has some very strong views on who should win the election, considering he doesn’t live there, and it may be his funniest rant yet.

“She might not know the trivial stuff like how much a bus ride is in this city she loves, or how much the police are paid, or who owns a bridge, or how to properly store her Oyster Card when travelling …but Boris Johnson knew even less.”

That’s probably Colin’s strongest argument so far, to give credit where it’s due.

Of course, that credit actually goes to Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison of the Exploding Heads, and Twitter/X was quick to give it to them – with one line in particular getting a lot of love.

@imageman1 had this request –

Funnily enough –

Make sure to follow the Exploding Heads so you don’t miss any tour announcements, and if you feel like helping them fund it, you can do that here.

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab