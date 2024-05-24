Politics conservatives Question Time

This Question Time audience member called out blatant Tory spin – and the internet was right behind him

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2024

This week’s episode of Question Time came from Coventry, where the audience hit the panel with a list of concerns they’d like to see addressed by the parties ahead of the general election.

Conservative MP for Sherwood Mark Spencer was keen to beat the drum for the UK economy, which he insists has ‘turned a corner’ in light of falling inflation.

As if things weren’t bad enough for Spencer, being uncharacteristically held to account by presenter Fiona Bruce, a member of the audience pulled him up in no uncertain terms, and it’s a thing of beauty.

Over to you, ‘Man in Blue’.

The internet was very much here for it.

Alex Richards wanted to find the plain-speaking audience member.

Happily, he made himself known.

Kam had this message for people.

We have a feeling it won’t be the last we hear from him.

