This Question Time audience member called out blatant Tory spin – and the internet was right behind him

Politics conservatives Question Time

This week’s episode of Question Time came from Coventry, where the audience hit the panel with a list of concerns they’d like to see addressed by the parties ahead of the general election.

Conservative MP for Sherwood Mark Spencer was keen to beat the drum for the UK economy, which he insists has ‘turned a corner’ in light of falling inflation.

Mark Spencer, "We need a strong economy.. In order to fund our public assets.. We've just started to turn that corner.. We're growing faster than the US, Italy, Germany and France" #BBCQT Fiona Bruce, "Mark, you know that is only if you look at one quarter. If you look at GDP… pic.twitter.com/byaGx47Gar — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 23, 2024

Another Tory handed his butt on a plate this time by Fiona Bruce Nobody believes Tory lies anymore#generalelection #bbcqt https://t.co/kDAIpUnHaf — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 23, 2024

As if things weren’t bad enough for Spencer, being uncharacteristically held to account by presenter Fiona Bruce, a member of the audience pulled him up in no uncertain terms, and it’s a thing of beauty. Over to you, ‘Man in Blue’. “Your party has let us down over the last 14 years. You’re going to lose, you’re going to lose terribly, and you’re going to deserve to lose.” Coventry does not mess about. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/8qLeH9rIfb — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) May 23, 2024

The internet was very much here for it.

1.

2.

3.

This guy is the hero of the night. #bbcqt https://t.co/NMQgbmycaT — Just Katie (@JustKatie808) May 23, 2024

4.

Man in audience takes Tory @Mark_Spencer to task: “Your party has let us down the last 14 years.

You’re gonna lose.

You’re gone lose terribly – & you’re gonna deserve to lose.”

Well said.#bbcqt #generalelection pic.twitter.com/DQ2czdYVUV — Elizabeth Gould (@MissyFitLondon) May 23, 2024

5.

Savage and articulate from an Question Time audience member to Tory Minister Mark Spencer #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/2N8yD028fs — James Withers (@JamesRWithers) May 23, 2024

6.

Hats off to this Gentleman in Coventry. Pretty much sums up the feeling of most of the country Your party has let us down over the last 14 years You’re going to lose

You’re going to lose terribly

And you’re going to deserve to lose#bbcqt#GeneralElection#GE2024#ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/h4IhvhwBCY — Clifford K (@holte) May 23, 2024

7.

That is entirely factual. Their policies exasperated the problems caused by COVID & the war in Ukraine. You can’t just asset strip & impose the hardest of all brexits & expect to get off scott free — Alice (@ally_bally1) May 23, 2024

8.

Coventry doesn’t mess about. It’s time to get the Tories out. https://t.co/nfx5Zu4qDO — Mary Creagh for Coventry East (@MaryCreagh_) May 23, 2024

9.

This is incredible. If you told me that this guy was planted by Labour I'd believe it because he utterly eviscerated this Tory fuck in like 30 seconds https://t.co/Aa6HvClaJT — Anthony Emerson (@AnthonyMEmerson) May 23, 2024

10.

I know this is overused but… Oof! https://t.co/rirlYZVwZg — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) May 23, 2024

Alex Richards wanted to find the plain-speaking audience member.

Whoever this man was on #bbcqt tonight telling @Mark_Spencer to “read the room”, and a few other home truths, really needs to go viral. Hopefully we can identify him, then thank him.#GeneralElection

pic.twitter.com/bgtIHlgAuH — Alex Richards (@AlxdrRchrds) May 23, 2024

Happily, he made himself known.

Hi it was me — Kam (@kamanthony_) May 23, 2024

Kam had this message for people.

Phones blowing up and I’m a bit overwhelmed but thank you for all the nice messages about my lil rant on national TV tonight ❤️ #bbcqt https://t.co/f5G3fPuo41 — Kam (@kamanthony_) May 23, 2024

We have a feeling it won’t be the last we hear from him.

READ MORE

Tory MP David Davies was so awful on Question Time even Fiona Bruce had to step in

Source Eddie Burfi Image Screengrab