“How much of a ‘snob’ are you?” – 18 snooty confessions
We’re grateful to Redditor Boring_Science_4978 for this question they posed on r/AskUK.
How much of a ‘snob’ are you?
They added this explanation.
“Hi all, this isn’t meant to be an argumentive thread but how much of a snob are you, or, what are you snobby about?
This thought came to me after realising that on this sub god forbid you shop at ‘common’ places such as Primark or ASDA, are a chav or smoke or do drugs.
Each to their own but what is something you’re happy to say you’re a snob about?”
It seems there are a lot of people happy to admit to a bit of limited snobbery. We enjoyed these confessions – or boasts.
poochie4life
Kitchen Roll snob here. Regina Blitz or nothing.
sausageandbeans
I don’t watch ITV.
tobotic
I’m a snob about people wearing their pyjamas to go to the shops. Like have a wash and get dressed at the very least.
sh4dfox
I’m snobby about tomatoes, the cheap ones just won’t do.
crystalqueen3000
I won’t even pick up a copy of The Sun or The Mirror on the train in case anybody sees me. I judge people who “read” these.
funky-monkey26
kwyjibo1988
I think less of you for drinking instant coffee.
quinlanresistance
I look down on adult men who wear track suit bottoms.
maeficent-lobster-8