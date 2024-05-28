19 biting reactions to the biggest gaffes so far in the disastrous Tory election campaign

Politics conservatives general election

Rishi Sunak‘s general election campaign is off to quite the start.

It began in the pouring rain with Labour’s 1997 anthem ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ Blair-ing in the background.

‘Things can only get better’ in the background is so fucking perfect. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) May 22, 2024

Sunak stopped off at a Morrisons to pose as though he’d never seen a loaf before.

the bacon sandwich moment pic.twitter.com/sSQ0RUi7wX — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 23, 2024

He headed to Wales, where he accidentally twisted the knife over the national team not making it into the Euros.

'Are you looking forward to all the football?'@RishiSunak asks voters in Wales, before one person points out Wales didn't qualify for the euros pic.twitter.com/Vl8rLqKEEM — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) May 23, 2024

At a warehouse in Derbyshire, two ‘workers’ who asked questions turned out to be Tory councillors in disguise.

"Hello, my name is Ross Hills and I'm a conservative councillor that you asked to put on a hi-vis jacket and ask you a scripted question"#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/VcuHScXweH — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 23, 2024

His comms team couldn’t stuff enough exit signs into this publicity shot, apparently.

Press photo from his flight to NI. Seriously, though. His handlers really, *really* hate him, don’t they? pic.twitter.com/C6eSV3Mbi3 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 24, 2024

Sunak took questions from the press …in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

On a visit to the Titanic Quarter today, I asked the Prime Minister if he is captaining a sinking ship going into this election @BelfastLive pic.twitter.com/fjjPMhYX2B — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) May 24, 2024

"Okay, PM, we'll steady things today with a visit to a location world famous for building perhaps the greatest metaphor for hubris, disaster, and loss in human history. None of the press will be able to riff on that one…" https://t.co/AGXjnMQALm — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 24, 2024

Campaign Headquarters wrote a new chapter of How to Win Friends and Influence People.

This by @Geri_E_L_Scott is a real eye opener. CCHQ accidentally emailed private criticisms of their own candidates to said candidates – including naming and shaming those who “won’t knock a door” or are thought to be slacking off. Not a great start… https://t.co/IgfOVp4y6d — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) May 27, 2024

On his ‘day off’, Rishi Sunak sketched out a flagship policy guaranteed to get the youth vote mobilised for anyone but the Tories. Mandatory National Service for 18-year-olds …

Shall we start by bringing back not having alarms on cheese and then work up from there? https://t.co/zv5gw9RRjF pic.twitter.com/70pJlDjFI9 — Gus The Fox (@GusTheFox) May 27, 2024

…which was a suggestion that the government had dismissed last week.

Official government MoD position on THURSDAY (after the election was called) in answer to a parliamentary question from my MP was a waste of time, money, resources and damaging to morale.#nationalservice pic.twitter.com/VyTg9nrDSx — ⚫ Hugh Jackson (@Huge_action) May 26, 2024

To make him seem relatable, he turned up to agility training at Chesham Utd and lost to a set of cones.

Jesus wept is there nothing this man can do pic.twitter.com/rYcGpNGD9l — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) May 27, 2024

There are three possibilities – Labour has infiltrated CCHQ. Sunak wants to lose. They really are this bad at campaigning. Satire may be under threat, but there’s plenty of fodder for every one else. 1. I think Sunak chose to announce in the rain to disguise the crying. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) May 25, 2024

2.

Day 4 of Rishi Sunak's election campaign is looking strong! pic.twitter.com/AjT6xB2H5B — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 26, 2024

3.

Tomorrow Rishi Sunak will visit a plumbing company called Down the Sewer, then make a speech at an aquarium but fall in a tank and be attacked by an octopus, then he'll be photographed at a hardware store with Grant Shapps in front of a sign that says 'Knobs'. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) May 24, 2024

4.

The way things have been going for Sunak during this general election campaign I imagine after week 5 he will have accidentally set fire to David Attenborough, started a war with the Isle of Man & punched Queen Camilla in the fanny. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 25, 2024

5.

6.

Honestly, fair play to Rishi Sunak. The flair and determination required to lose by a landslide when your party’s key demographic is cunts and the election is in Britain. https://t.co/fUD4WYnu8j — Frankie Boyle Updates (@frankieboyle) May 25, 2024

7.

3. Fyre festival

2. 1904 Olympic marathon

1. Sunak's election campaign — sinhaha (@paulybengali) May 26, 2024

8.

He took a day off to have a think, and came up with 'bring back national service'. The guy's trying to lose. This election is the plot of the Producers. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 26, 2024

9.