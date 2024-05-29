The police investigation into Angela Rayner’s tax affairs ends with no further action. Thoughts and prayers to Dan Hodges

News Angela Rayner Labour

Greater Manchester Police have ruled out taking any action against Angela Rayner, after investigating issues regarding the sale of her former home.

#UPDATE | Investigation into Angela Rayner MP concludes. After a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation, we have concluded that no further police action will be taken. pic.twitter.com/sYopDdgOIQ — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) May 28, 2024

Background

In 2007, long before she became an MP, Ms Rayner bought her council house in Stockport under the right-to-buy scheme. Three years later, she got married and sold the house at a profit, but didn’t pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT), believing it to be unnecessary because the property was her main residence.

A biography of the Labour Deputy Leader, Red Queen, written by Lord Ashcroft, alleged that she already effectively lived with her husband before the sale, and therefore would have been liable for CGT amounting to no more than £3,500 – but possibly less.

James Daly

The police investigation began after a complaint by Conservative Party Deputy Chairman, James Daly, who either wouldn’t or couldn’t specify what crime he suspected she had committed.

James Daly refused to answer what he thought Angela Rayner had done wrong, looks like wasting police time ‍♀️ ( Beth Rigby's incredulity kills me ; bless Chris Bryant)pic.twitter.com/OPkJYPKfBp — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) May 28, 2024

Dan Hodges

Daly and several other Tory MPs weren’t the only people invested in Angela Rayner’s historic tax affairs. Mail columnist Dan Hodges kept up a running commentary via Twitter/X.

Here are just a few of his posts.

It must have been a relief for him to find out he could stop the constant posts. Er …no.

It can be hard to give up a favourite hobby.

Angela Rayner shared her reaction.

The Tories’ desperate tactics have been exposed for what they are and for all to see. They’ve failed once again. I am grateful to all those who have stood by and supported me. My focus now is on securing the change Britain needs, with the election of a Labour government. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) May 28, 2024

The internet responded – and there were was a touching amount of concern for the welfare of Dan Hodges. Sort of.

1.

Greater Manchester Police are taking no further action against Angela Rayner, after discovering that “being a gobby northerner” is not actually a criminal offence. Just give us one more term and it will be… — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 28, 2024

2.

3.

4.

BREAKING: Greater Manchester Police taking no further action over Angela Rayner house allegations pic.twitter.com/ot0mwGK7pu — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 28, 2024

5.

"The right wing press want an investigation into Angela Rayner!" pic.twitter.com/PW4A5A4srY — Larry & Paul (@larryandpaul) May 28, 2024

6.

7.

Dan Wootton, Dan Hodges, Richard Holden, Frank Hester, Sophie Corcoran, James Daly, Willy Wragg, Mark Menzies, Lord Ashcroft, ‘bold’ Rishi Sunak, Stephen Watson – you boys took one hell of a beating pic.twitter.com/lneBtE04nh — Taking a break (@takingabreak03) May 28, 2024

8.

Dan Hodges on finding out about Angela Rayner pic.twitter.com/LCeQvCIiJS — Roy Andrew (@AndrewRoy70) May 28, 2024

9.