This cyclist’s NSFW yell at a Trump ally and Fox News presenter was peak New York

Politics donald trump Fox News

Although you could be forgiven for thinking that the reaction to Donald Trump‘s guilty verdict was universal hilarity and relief, for some it has been a terrible blow. Just so you know, there’s a lot of NSFW language in the following clips.

This was the scene outside the court as the news broke.

WTF??? Trump supporters outside of the courthouse in NYC are FREAKING OUT over Trump being found GUILTY on all felony charges against him. It’s a cult. These people are unwell. pic.twitter.com/LlWTPy1ipL — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 30, 2024

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that the shouty guy isn’t happy. We’re good at reading the subtle signs like that.

Here’s the same group again …

MAGA is so big mad! I could watch them melting down all day. pic.twitter.com/qMyfJsj9nl — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 30, 2024

Others, however, were clearly living their best life.

New Yorker’s reaction to Trump’s verdict at Trump Tower in New York City. #manhattan #nyc pic.twitter.com/v84KZzC4Ic — NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) May 30, 2024

Flipped over to the the losing team’s postgame show just in time to see this guy dancing outside Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/xha6RYL5L7 — Redwine Ivan Nova (@Corey5771) May 30, 2024

As Fox News presenter and former Trump lawyer Trey Gowdy was sharing his hot take on live TV, a New Yorker on a bicycle made his feelings very clear. Once again, it’s absolutely NSFW.

You can hear someone offering Trey Gowdy some words of encouragement at the end here pic.twitter.com/VTsxcQbQP7 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

He wasn’t done …

Apparently there were more words of encouragement for Trey Gowdy throughout his appearance pic.twitter.com/WSS74xoKvn — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

We’re certain these people appreciated that a lot more than Trey Gowdy will have done.

1.

We are all a New Yorker on a bike. https://t.co/jek61qGuZ2 — Phil (@ThePhilKellum) May 30, 2024

2.

"Fuck you Trey Gowdy!" Hahaha I ❤️ New York! pic.twitter.com/Mg1d5yaFdL — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 30, 2024

3.

The problem (and beauty) of doing live shots in New York City Bystander: "You fucking suck Trey Gowdy, you cock[cut to video]" pic.twitter.com/o3Ykw5CY8F — Lis Power (@LisPower1) May 30, 2024

4.

Fun fact: On a tour of a Pez Dispenser factory Trey Gowdy went missing for 3 days. https://t.co/VgaVcY3BSq pic.twitter.com/xwA3OeFaJv — Greta (@GretaGrace20) May 30, 2024

5.

I love the fuck you by the bicycle rider passing by; it’s totally appropriate. Trey Gowdy is a POS https://t.co/duAYcekgkH — D.mac (@worldflood1) May 30, 2024

6.

We know how NYC's voting. https://t.co/WeAok1ejy4 — Philip Morton (@PhilipDMorton) May 30, 2024

7.

8.

Ahhh, NYC, it never changes https://t.co/zBAVtYKCNj — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 30, 2024

9.

Absolutely priceless https://t.co/2ys3hndB7N — Cathie Ridenour Rock (@RidenourRock) May 30, 2024

10.

11.

That cyclist is the Paul Revere of his generation. — R U Kitten Me (@AugustEnchanted) May 31, 2024

Here’s the meme.

“I’ve made a huge mistake.” pic.twitter.com/WvAlDKL5uh — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) May 30, 2024

READ MORE

34 more delightfully gloating posts about Donald Trump’s guilty verdict

Source Acyn Image Screengrab