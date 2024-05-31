Politics donald trump Fox News

This cyclist’s NSFW yell at a Trump ally and Fox News presenter was peak New York

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 31st, 2024

Although you could be forgiven for thinking that the reaction to Donald Trump‘s guilty verdict was universal hilarity and relief, for some it has been a terrible blow. Just so you know, there’s a lot of NSFW language in the following clips.

This was the scene outside the court as the news broke.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that the shouty guy isn’t happy. We’re good at reading the subtle signs like that.

Here’s the same group again …

Others, however, were clearly living their best life.

As Fox News presenter and former Trump lawyer Trey Gowdy was sharing his hot take on live TV, a New Yorker on a bicycle made his feelings very clear. Once again, it’s absolutely NSFW.

He wasn’t done …

We’re certain these people appreciated that a lot more than Trey Gowdy will have done.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Here’s the meme.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab