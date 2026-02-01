Boxer Jarrell Miller’s wig got punched off his head during a fight but it was the price he had toupee to win

Sport boxing

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller had a hair-raising moment in his heavyweight bout over Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Late in the second round, Ibeh landed a series of punches on Miller along the ropes. One punch made Miller’s head fall back, causing his hairpiece to lift from the front. It revealed a large bald patch before the wig folded backward as the crowd started laughing.

Jarrell Miller getting his hair knocked off his head 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/d27dr4KwEO — Hassan (@Hassanwellss) February 1, 2026

Miller finished the round with the wig hanging on for dear life. Between rounds, he removed it completely in his and tossed it into the crowd. Miller went on to win a narrow split decision by scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 94-96.

He was able to laugh about it afterwards, to be fair.

"He slapped that s*** off." Jarrell Miller reacts to losing his hair during his win over Kingsley Ibeh 🤣 The Ring VI | Buy now at https://t.co/AxmwuHu4GB 🥊 pic.twitter.com/yM7Ix8zOQK — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 1, 2026

Though maybe Miller’s barber is the only one not seeing the funny side of it.

Jarrell Miller Barber deleted the video off their page 😂😭 https://t.co/LUZAhfWnMO pic.twitter.com/yuV8a14Znp — Hassan (@Hassanwellss) February 1, 2026

And it looks like Miller’s embarrassing moment really won the night.

I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff in fights before but I’ve never seen a guy get scalped Last Of The Mohicans style… And he won too!#Boxing #JarellMiller #WigNextLevel pic.twitter.com/Rf8WeHMcdj — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2026

People are collecting Jarrell Miller's toupee like it's a Pokémon card 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aIrpvHWc1b — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) February 1, 2026

Was just complaining about staying up at 2am to watch Jarrell Miller and then his hair piece gets knocked off. Absolutely fucking worth it — Taylor O’Higgins (@TaylorOnSport) February 1, 2026

Jarrell Miller proving we haven’t seen it all in boxing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vvB4t3g6lt — Pro Boxing Fans (@ProBoxingFans) February 1, 2026

Fabio Wardley has collected Jarrell Miller's hair at ringside after he ripped it off in the middle of his fight 😭 The Ring VI | Buy now at https://t.co/AxmwuHu4GB 🥊 pic.twitter.com/0X2fyl81WR — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 1, 2026

Gotta retire from public life altogether after that. https://t.co/QVSK3cQnsI — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 1, 2026

OH MY GOD! Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller's hair is coming off in the middle of the fight. He was rocking a toupee and got it punched off by Ibeh. This is incredible! pic.twitter.com/E47Jtme7eq — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) February 1, 2026

Boxer Jarrell Miller got punched so hard that he lost his wig 😭 pic.twitter.com/f8u0rTg1Ay — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) February 1, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Hassanwellss