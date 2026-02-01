Sport boxing

Boxer Jarrell Miller’s wig got punched off his head during a fight but it was the price he had toupee to win

Michael White. Updated February 1st, 2026

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller had a hair-raising moment in his heavyweight bout over Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Late in the second round, Ibeh landed a series of punches on Miller along the ropes. One punch made Miller’s head fall back, causing his hairpiece to lift from the front. It revealed a large bald patch before the wig folded backward as the crowd started laughing.

Miller finished the round with the wig hanging on for dear life. Between rounds, he removed it completely in his and tossed it into the crowd. Miller went on to win a narrow split decision by scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 94-96.

He was able to laugh about it afterwards, to be fair.

Though maybe Miller’s barber is the only one not seeing the funny side of it.

And it looks like Miller’s embarrassing moment really won the night.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Source: Twitter/X/Hassanwellss