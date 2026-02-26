21 of the funniest and most eye-opening ‘Low Stakes Conspiracies’ on Reddit

Social Media conspiracy theories reddit

Everybody believes in at least one conspiracy theory. UFOs, chemtrails, Princess Diana – you name it, the CIA/M15 Deep State Freemason Illuminati is out there, doing it to us, hiding in plain sight.

Unfortunately, many of the people who believe the really life-changing conspiracies involving things like vaccines and climate change now hold crucial roles in the US Government, and we really wish they didn’t.

Our personal favourite conspiracy theory for which there is absolutely no proof, but is nonetheless true, comes from comedian Bethany Black:

‘The Moon landing were faked, but Stanley Kubrick insisted they were filmed on location.’

But you don’t have to go the full David Icke to enjoy a conspiracy theory, which is why the sub-Reddit Low Stakes Conspiracies exists, because you know there has to be an illogical excuse out there for life’s minor inconveniences.

1.

‘Belgium was created by the British to annoy the French.’

–mortycapp

2.

‘The Olympics doesn’t include a ‘normal’ person competing alongside the pros to show how impressive the real athletes are because all the sports are actually very easy.’

–Immediate_Can3817

3.

‘The people of Scotland stop the accent when there’s no one around.’

–matthewbowers88

As an Englishman living in Scotland, I know this to be true. I have only ever heard Scottish accents.

4.

‘The Teletubbies Were Actually a Government Experiment in Early Childhood Surveillance. ‘The Teletubbies weren’t just a kids’ show—they were a sneaky way to prepare toddlers for a world full of screens and technology. Their belly TVs, repetitive phrases, and giant antennas were all part of a plan to make kids comfortable with constant digital stimulation. ‘That way, by the time they grew up, they’d be totally used to staring at devices all day. ‘And the baby in the sun? Just a way to make surveillance seem cute and normal.’

–mortycapp

5.

‘Trees aren’t real if you cut one open you will find they make them out of wood.’

–sype10

6.

‘The cartoon show “Bluey” is a government influence campaign to drive cats out of Australia.’

–duckorange14

7.

;The 6-7 meme was made by big 68 to be the only safe number to say in the high 60s. ‘Think about it. If something is at 69%, everyone reverts to the maturity of a 14 year-old. And now if you say 67, the Boomers pretend they understand the joke. So you have to thread the needle and say 68.’

–emmittthenervend

8.

‘There are no deadly animals in Australia. ‘I’ve been in Australia for three days. I’m yet to see a single spider or snake. I think that there aren’t actually any dangerous animals here at all and it’s all propaganda by the Australian government and people to put people off moving here. If the world knew the truth they’d be inundated.’

–muddybubble

9.

‘Comments that say “AI slop” are bots trying to make humans look even less imaginative than themselves.’

–rjc1471

10.