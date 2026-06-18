‘What’s some knowledge generally known only to the LGBTQ+ community?’ – 23 bits of under the radar info for Pride month

Life LGBTQ+

Pride month is here, and with it is a whole host of fantastic celebratory events, plus, of course, the usual social media dullards asking ‘When is straight month?’ (clue: the entire rest of modern human history).

However, despite there being more awareness of and involvement in LGBTQ+ culture than ever, there are still some things that remain largely only known to the community.

They’ve been talking about this on the AskReddit page after user dumbfuck asked:

What’s some knowledge generally known only to gay men or to gay women?

And lots of people chipped in with their thoughts on both the good and the bad things that still go somewhat unknown, like these…

1.

‘If someone you don’t know very well asks about your dating life, you have to make an extremely quick judgment call on if they’re safe to come out to or not.’

–rayray394

2.

‘There are a lot more very feminine lesbians and very masculine gay men than most straight people know. Most straight people only perceive and believe stereotypically masculine women and effeminate men as gay people.’

–perdymuch

3.

‘That ”coming out” is not a one-time thing. Starting a new job? Meet a new person? Move somewhere new? Most people still assume that your “partner” is the opposite gender. Constantly figuring out when/how to break the news so they don’t say something embarrassing.’

–chojiiii

4.

‘The new medical visit exchange:

“Any chance you could be pregnant?” “Nope.”

“Are you on birth control?” “Nope.”

“Are you sexually active?” “Yes.”

“Then there is always a chance you could be pregnant.” “Nope.”’

–LadyLixerwyfe

5.

‘For some reason, people always assume that gay men and straight women would have the same “types” or people they’re attracted to. So many “hot men” my girlfriends show me are not cute.’

–Ange_the_Avian

6.

‘Relationships are so much more beneficial to everyone if your partner is not worried (even subconsciously) about being perceived outside of traditional gender roles.’

–babygothack

7.

‘In all seriousness, there is a certain level of resiliency you build that carries through all aspects of your life. I feel like being gay has made my life better in the long run despite early tribulations. When we all say “it gets better”, it isn’t lip service.’

–Nightbird88

8.

‘How to be friends with exes.’

–Banana-bandcamp

9.

‘This is more wisdom than knowledge, but every single LGBT+ person has gone through a period of serious introspection about who they are and what they want. And I think we’re better off for it.

Cis straight people can have those moments too, but they absolutely can and do get away with never having that moment of introspection. They go through life with someone else’s blueprint, expecting it to give them fulfilment, and becoming bitter when it doesn’t. They don’t understand what went wrong.

And I think it’s because they don’t understand what they really want out of life. Maybe you DON’T want marriage. Maybe you DON’T want kids. Maybe you DON’T want whatever STEM profession you studied in college. But by the time you find out, you feel like can’t undo your decisions.’

–pHScale

10.

‘Pretty sure most cishet people do not check a list of countries they can or cannot visit when they travel…’

–wastelandingstrip

11.

‘I once had a coworker tell me that my wife and I should take a trip to Dubai because it was such a brilliant holiday destination. She didn’t understand why I said it wouldn’t be for us, and took a huff that I wasn’t taking her advice.’

–lara_lime

12.

‘How limiting, suffocating and detrimental traditional masculinity is to men and women.’

–AdmittedSpin