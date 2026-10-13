A misogynist mega Maga took aim at our newest MP and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be British
A warm welcome to Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali who has become the country’s newest MP after winning last week’s by-election in Holborn and St Pancras.
BREAKING: Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali has taken the oath of allegiance and been sworn in as an MP after winning last week’s by-election in Holborn and St Pancras.
https://t.co/G05u07kM0u
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/lKb3gY0B6C
— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 12, 2026
We mention it not because we’re parking our tanks on Hansard’s lawn but because it prompted this especially loathsome response from misogynist mega Maga Joey Mannarino, a Tommy Robinson favourite banned from entering the UK earlier this year.
Can you believe this is actually a member of Parliament in the United Kingdom now?
Look how she decided to dress for her first day. https://t.co/ErJDqx5l5a
— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) October 12, 2026
And we mention that – we’re getting there, honest – because it prompted no end of A++ comebacks that will make you proud to be British. Proper proud we tell you!