A misogynist mega Maga took aim at our newest MP and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be British

Politics Brits MAGA takedowns

A warm welcome to Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali who has become the country’s newest MP after winning last week’s by-election in Holborn and St Pancras.

BREAKING: Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali has taken the oath of allegiance and been sworn in as an MP after winning last week’s by-election in Holborn and St Pancras. https://t.co/G05u07kM0u 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube https://t.co/lKb3gY0B6C — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 12, 2026

We mention it not because we’re parking our tanks on Hansard’s lawn but because it prompted this especially loathsome response from misogynist mega Maga Joey Mannarino, a Tommy Robinson favourite banned from entering the UK earlier this year.

Can you believe this is actually a member of Parliament in the United Kingdom now? Look how she decided to dress for her first day. https://t.co/ErJDqx5l5a — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) October 12, 2026

And we mention that – we’re getting there, honest – because it prompted no end of A++ comebacks that will make you proud to be British. Proper proud we tell you!

1. She is an elected member of one of the oldest and proudest Parliamentary systems in history. You are a little loser who put on a suit and tie to pose for your X pic as the host of a fake news channel created in someone's bedroom. Probably best you sit this one out. — Sam (@SamCKx) October 12, 2026

2. Happier every day that he is banned from UK. https://t.co/p9bSejwTow — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) October 12, 2026

3. Yes, Joey. She’s a democratically elected British MP, a former council leader, and she’s wearing a hijab. Which part of that do you find so difficult to accept? Her politics are fair game. Her religion and her clothes are not. https://t.co/icHztJ784C — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) October 13, 2026

4. You are so ignorant and racist that you consider her struggle, qualifications, hard work, and dedication to serving her constituency worthless. Why? Because all you can see is her hijab and the way she dresses. Your prejudice is so deep that you cannot recognise a woman’s… — Naseem Abbas (@Naseemsawag) October 12, 2026

5. You're such a piss weak little snowflake. Scared of a woman in a headscarf. Voted in by her electorate and now in her rightful position among the lawmakers of the UK. Who even are you? https://t.co/qh0B2Yj2vD — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 12, 2026

6. This woman would outperform you in every intellectual domain. And do you really think being one of 650 MPs gives you the powers of the Prime Minister? Perhaps you should be more concerned with the Zionist Lobby in your country who has your president around their finger. — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) October 13, 2026