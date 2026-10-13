Politics Brits MAGA takedowns

A misogynist mega Maga took aim at our newest MP and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2026

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A warm welcome to Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali who has become the country’s newest MP after winning last week’s by-election in Holborn and St Pancras.

We mention it not because we’re parking our tanks on Hansard’s lawn but because it prompted this especially loathsome response from misogynist mega Maga Joey Mannarino, a Tommy Robinson favourite banned from entering the UK earlier this year.

And we mention that – we’re getting there, honest – because it prompted no end of A++ comebacks that will make you proud to be British. Proper proud we tell you!

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