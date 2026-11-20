Entertainment Americans

Although Amanda Tries Snacks – @amandabananapanda – is based in Minnesota, her job involves travelling on cruise ships, which is often where she films her highly entertaining TikTok videos.

As the name implies, she frequently tries snacks, and it doesn’t always go to plan.

Like this –

And that, folks, is why Kinder Surprise is illegal in the US. Except *whispers*, we suspect Amanda’s winding us all up.

Anyway, in a recent TikTok, she kindly explained to the world the concept of Daylight Savings Time.

When we tell you we ran to the comments, we’re not exaggerating by much. The sarcasm was just pure joy. These nailed it.

1. This is like a man telling me about my period.

@Jules

2. This is so interesting, in england we actually don’t even have clocks we just count how many cups of tea we’ve had to tell the time.

@l

3. In Romania we usually wait for Dracula to make a public announcement about what time it is but he only does it once a year so we switched to candle clocks since we can’t do the sun method or we’ll all burn.

@Tessie’s Dragons

4. I’m from Scotland, we just wait for the wild Haggis to come down from the hills and change all the town clocks for us and then we know.

@Natalie Anne

5. Idk girl in Italy we tell the time by counting spaghetti.

@Irene

6. In Sweden, we rely on elks to tell us the time. In order to do this, everyone receives a pet elk from the government.

@Claire

7. Thank you for the explanation! Unfortunately it’s still 1800 here in Europe so we’ll eventually get there!!!

@Francesca

8. Wait what. In Switzerland our cows just moo when the sun comes up and switch to winter milk automatically.that’s why our cheese tastes different in winter.

@00.00

9. From sweden here! I really hope we get this after we invent the wheel. it’s been hard telling time with sticks and rocks.

@Besse

10. In Norway we just hear the polar bears roar when the sun comes up for 3 hours in the winter.

@Seline