An American decided to explain daylight savings to the world, and got owned into the next time zone
Although Amanda Tries Snacks – @amandabananapanda – is based in Minnesota, her job involves travelling on cruise ships, which is often where she films her highly entertaining TikTok videos.
As the name implies, she frequently tries snacks, and it doesn’t always go to plan.
Like this –
And that, folks, is why Kinder Surprise is illegal in the US. Except *whispers*, we suspect Amanda’s winding us all up.
Anyway, in a recent TikTok, she kindly explained to the world the concept of Daylight Savings Time.
When we tell you we ran to the comments, we’re not exaggerating by much. The sarcasm was just pure joy. These nailed it.