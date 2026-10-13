Politics Andy burnham Robert jenrick
Andy Burnham just bodied Robert Jenrick in the Commons and the look on Jeremy Corbyn’s face made it even better
To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick wants a national emergency declared to stop the boats and use the Royal Navy to plug the ‘gaping hole’ in our national security.
He put the question to Andy Burnham and we’re glad he did, in a way, because the PM’s no-nonsense answer was especially entertaining, made even better by the look on Jeremy Corbyn’s face as he had to listen to Jenrick blather on. And on.
Watch Andy Burnham rip Robert Jenrick(Reform MP) a new one.
"I remember a time when he stood up in this House & made serious proposals, sadly not today… those are the facts & he should engage with them." https://t.co/xEKpON6052
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 12, 2026
Source @Haggis_UK