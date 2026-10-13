Politics Andy burnham Robert jenrick

Andy Burnham just bodied Robert Jenrick in the Commons and the look on Jeremy Corbyn’s face made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2026

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To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick wants a national emergency declared to stop the boats and use the Royal Navy to plug the ‘gaping hole’ in our national security.

He put the question to Andy Burnham and we’re glad he did, in a way, because the PM’s no-nonsense answer was especially entertaining, made even better by the look on Jeremy Corbyn’s face as he had to listen to Jenrick blather on. And on.

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Source @Haggis_UK