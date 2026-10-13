Andy Burnham just bodied Robert Jenrick in the Commons and the look on Jeremy Corbyn’s face made it even better

Politics Andy burnham Robert jenrick

To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick wants a national emergency declared to stop the boats and use the Royal Navy to plug the ‘gaping hole’ in our national security.

He put the question to Andy Burnham and we’re glad he did, in a way, because the PM’s no-nonsense answer was especially entertaining, made even better by the look on Jeremy Corbyn’s face as he had to listen to Jenrick blather on. And on.

Watch Andy Burnham rip Robert Jenrick(Reform MP) a new one. "I remember a time when he stood up in this House & made serious proposals, sadly not today… those are the facts & he should engage with them." https://t.co/xEKpON6052 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 12, 2026

1. Corbyn’s face is an absolute picture — Hazel Wright (@HKW1981) October 12, 2026

3. Never forget how sad Jenrick really is ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mfL7FSaHbK — Ian Barnes (@Ianbarnes2001) October 12, 2026

4. And there it is, Jenrick shouts for a 'National Emergency' when boat crossing are significantly down, and went significantly up under his tenure. Arse on a plate time. https://t.co/AZ9PM1pR0L pic.twitter.com/hMQMJFC0JO — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) October 12, 2026

5. It is weird how @RobertJenrick never once considered doing this when he was overseeing much greater numbers. Why is that? I know reformers are thick, but does he expect no one to remember that he did nothing about a much greater influx? He’s such a moron. — Pete J (@Pete_Js) October 12, 2026

6. More amusing is to watch Corbyn’s look of complete contempt listening to Jenrick. https://t.co/lqG6zeHvFA — laurence norman (@laurnorman) October 12, 2026

7. Jenrick is just a sad husk of a 🤡 these days https://t.co/PPmqCxpvWY — alibobs0 🇮🇪 +🇪🇺+🇬🇧 🇵🇸 💚 & 🇺🇦 🌹 (@alibobs0) October 12, 2026

8. The fucking total hubris of this guy is absolutely wild. They probably arrived on a small boat WHEN HE WAS IN CHARGE OF SMALL BOATS — Dr Emma Harries (@DrEmilyHarris) October 12, 2026

9. Andy giving his a good old fashion roasting & even Corbyn staring at him with the what the fuckery eyes — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) October 12, 2026

10. Why didn’t he send the Navy when he was in power?? — Victoria (@Vmartine1905) October 12, 2026

11. They all realise that the only policy they have is lying in tatters. Full panic mode in action. — Graeme marshall (@Graememarshal18) October 12, 2026

13. Such a short memory bob https://t.co/9kr6HhEHew — ANT (@AntAntshell4) October 13, 2026

Source @Haggis_UK