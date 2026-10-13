Politics Andy burnham boris johnson

Boris Johnson accused Andy Burnham of lying about Russia’s possible interference in Brexit, and people’s irony meters didn’t just break – they exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 13th, 2026

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Andy Burnham’s appearance on the Alistair Campbell and Rory Stewart podcast, The Rest is Politics, has put the cat amongst the comrades.

The PM confirmed that the UK is aware of Russian attempts to interfere in the UK democratic process – including in the Brexit referendum.

The issue has long been the subject of speculation. According to a report published in 2020, the UK Government at that time, under Boris Johnson, and others going back several years, had ‘taken their eye off the ball’.

Downing Street’s brain-busting reason for failing to investigate Russian attempts to influence the referendum was that they hadn’t seen any evidence of it. The committee that completed the report countered that they hadn’t seen any evidence because they hadn’t bothered to look for it – and had actively avoided doing so.

Nothing to see here. Oh, look – a squirrel!

Enter stage left – well, probably more on the right – Boris Johnson’s indignant response to Andy Burnham.

Wait! Would that be the Boris Johnson who resigned when the Parliamentary Standards Committee ruled that he had lied to Parliament on so many occasions that they would recommend a 90-day suspension? That Boris Johnson?

Or perhaps it’s the Boris Johnson who ditched his aides to go to a party in Italy, just after a Nato meeting about security strategy towards Russia, where he met with former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev. That Boris Johnson?

Irony meters didn’t just break – they shattered.

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