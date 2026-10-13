Elon Musk encouraged people to send photos of their credit cards to his AI bot, and a massive ‘Nope!’ echoed across the internet’

US elon musk

With all the recent warnings about the dangers of AI and stories about AI agents going rogue, you’ll understand why people were a little hesitant when Elon Musk suggested a brand-new way to shop online.

Here’s the world’s richest man encouraging people to take photos of their credit cards and share them with his Grok AI so it can find the best deals online.

To buy stuff, you can just take a picture of your credit card, drop it in the chat and Grok @Bot will scour the Internet for the best deal on the item you want and order it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2026

Yeah, sure Elon. You’ll notice that it was such a bad idea that it was quickly given a community note.

It also prompted a whole lot of negative replies, many of them from accounts which are usually sycophantically pro-Musk.

1. Every bank's fraud department just felt a great disturbance. — Alexandra (@heyaleksandra) October 10, 2026

2. You're insane even suggesting this. This is the dumbest thing anyone could ever do. — Drew Lemacks (@TheBaconFather) October 10, 2026

3. yeah, let's all take photos of our credit cards and give it to tech bros i'm sure that's really safe! — Tonne (@atonneofbricks) October 10, 2026

4. How about I don’t? — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 10, 2026

5. Checking my bank balance after trusting grok with my credit card information pic.twitter.com/l9FbJpx1z5 — James Mockford (@james_mockford_) October 10, 2026

6. How about picture of our DNA sequence? — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) October 10, 2026

7. Don’t give any AI a photo of your credit card, for fuck’s sale. — kevwil69 (@kevwil69tism) October 10, 2026

8. I wonder why this guy was fired from PayPal — Dan Byrne | NXT Stack (@danbyrne84) October 10, 2026