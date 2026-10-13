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Elon Musk encouraged people to send photos of their credit cards to his AI bot, and a massive ‘Nope!’ echoed across the internet’

David Harris. Updated October 13th, 2026

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With all the recent warnings about the dangers of AI and stories about AI agents going rogue, you’ll understand why people were a little hesitant when Elon Musk suggested a brand-new way to shop online.

Here’s the world’s richest man encouraging people to take photos of their credit cards and share them with his Grok AI so it can find the best deals online.

Yeah, sure Elon. You’ll notice that it was such a bad idea that it was quickly given a community note.

xAI explicitly warns users not to include personal information in prompts, yet credit card photos may contain such information. Grok Bot's terms state that user data and credentials may be stored in its cloud environment and require human review for financial transactions.

It also prompted a whole lot of negative replies, many of them from accounts which are usually sycophantically pro-Musk.

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