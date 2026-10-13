Elon Musk encouraged people to send photos of their credit cards to his AI bot, and a massive ‘Nope!’ echoed across the internet’
With all the recent warnings about the dangers of AI and stories about AI agents going rogue, you’ll understand why people were a little hesitant when Elon Musk suggested a brand-new way to shop online.
Here’s the world’s richest man encouraging people to take photos of their credit cards and share them with his Grok AI so it can find the best deals online.
To buy stuff, you can just take a picture of your credit card, drop it in the chat and Grok @Bot will scour the Internet for the best deal on the item you want and order it
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2026
Yeah, sure Elon. You’ll notice that it was such a bad idea that it was quickly given a community note.
It also prompted a whole lot of negative replies, many of them from accounts which are usually sycophantically pro-Musk.