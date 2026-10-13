Politics nigel farage takedowns
Nigel Farage asked whether this looked like a small boat and got all the replies you’d hope for and more
Nigel Farage took time out from his busy schedule to talk about his favourite topic – small boats.
And one ‘small boat’ in particular at this Reform UK event, appearing alongside a rubber dingy of sorts and asking the question: ‘Does this look like a small boat to you?’
Does this look like a small boat to you? https://t.co/59qVmBX1oM
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 12, 2026
Except it turned out the question was less rhetorical than Farage was presumably hoping, and the replies were all you’d hope for and more.
Source @Nigel_Farage