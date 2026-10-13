Politics nigel farage takedowns

Nigel Farage asked whether this looked like a small boat and got all the replies you’d hope for and more

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2026

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Nigel Farage took time out from his busy schedule to talk about his favourite topic – small boats.

And one ‘small boat’ in particular at this Reform UK event, appearing alongside a rubber dingy of sorts and asking the question: ‘Does this look like a small boat to you?’

Except it turned out the question was less rhetorical than Farage was presumably hoping, and the replies were all you’d hope for and more.

Source @Nigel_Farage

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