Nigel Farage asked whether this looked like a small boat and got all the replies you’d hope for and more

Politics nigel farage takedowns

Nigel Farage took time out from his busy schedule to talk about his favourite topic – small boats.

And one ‘small boat’ in particular at this Reform UK event, appearing alongside a rubber dingy of sorts and asking the question: ‘Does this look like a small boat to you?’

Does this look like a small boat to you? https://t.co/59qVmBX1oM — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 12, 2026

Except it turned out the question was less rhetorical than Farage was presumably hoping, and the replies were all you’d hope for and more.

Source @Nigel_Farage

1. In comparison to like most boats, yes. https://t.co/L0755Le5Np — Jake 🇬🇧 (@jakonian) October 12, 2026

2. looks like a massive cunt to me. https://t.co/O4D3fPQInR — G.T (@gingerrtom) October 12, 2026

3. Nope. It looks like a desperate grifter trying to divert attention from an inquiry. https://t.co/FRRw56QnkJ — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) October 12, 2026

4. I can't tell because there's a big Russian shill standing in front of it. — Shadow MP for Clacton (@Neilovichi) October 12, 2026

6. No, but you definitely look like a massive twat. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 12, 2026

7. Looks like a massive wanker to me https://t.co/lV4tvWJEAs — David (@Zero_4) October 12, 2026

8. No – it looks like a man in desperate trouble who knows the findings of the Standards investigation and is doing everything to deflect whilst sinking in the polls — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 12, 2026