Americans have adopted the Liz Truss lettuce to troll Trump’s new press secretary and these proud Brits surely speak for the entire nation

Politics donald trump Katie Zacharia lettuce

It’s easy given the state of everything right now to regard Britain’s standing in the world as a fraction of what it once was, and we’re not just talking about Brexit.

Except today there is a glimmer of light amongst the darkness, a sign perhaps that the UK’s influence on the global stage hasn’t slipped quite so far as we imagined.

Because this happened.

Start the clocks https://t.co/7Kh3YRcP6W — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 13, 2026

Yes that is the very same lettuce that was once compared to prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss …

Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/vReEEeL6jk — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 14, 2022

… and the Americans have gleefully taken the comparison to heart, applying it to Donald Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia after her calamitous White House debut.

And like a lot of these people, we have never been more proud to be British.

1. I'm so proud of my culture https://t.co/IPfXpjWzWf — Jake 🇬🇧 (@jakonian) October 13, 2026

2. British soft power is real https://t.co/XRoKF41TVQ — Simon 🇬🇧🌹 (@AndyBurnhamFC) October 13, 2026

3. Total British cultural victory https://t.co/AQoKPPATCx — Thomas 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DeptfordWife1) October 13, 2026

4. Honestly if I were Liz Truss I’d have gone into hiding by now to become the symbol for failed politicians globally is a level of humiliation I can’t even comprehend. https://t.co/mVtmHVFvqh — Tharries (@TharriesYT) October 14, 2026

5. pic.twitter.com/9XimVBA6Mi — Knight Lord Lieutenant Sir Silver Surfer (@The_Environmunt) October 13, 2026