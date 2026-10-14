Of all Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia’s comically awful moments, it was surely this ‘Venezuela’ bit that totally took the biscuit

Politics Katie Zacharia

We can only hope that Donald Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia is in the job for a very, very long time.

Although, like our hope that the Democrats will finally get their act together – little bit of politics there! – we fear we are destined to be disappointed.

Because so epically bad was her first performance behind the press room podium that we surely won’t be seeing her take to the stage again. Will we?

And of all the comically awful moments, this one surely took the biscuit.

OMG she is brutally bad at this https://t.co/JHT0w0nzDz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

Inject it into our veins! And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.

1. “I’m sure your first day of work wasn’t that bad!” The first day of work: pic.twitter.com/utvqPgB59X — BTC Bro (@BTC_broo) October 13, 2026

2. I know a shiver went down her spine when she saw that big V word approaching https://t.co/GVfQqcfDS9 — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) October 13, 2026

3. Give her time, she has the potential to get even worse. — WildCat 🇮🇪🐈‍⬛☘️🇮🇪 (@CatOnIt00) October 13, 2026

4. I still crack up listening to the pregnant pause before “with Venezuela.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Zvx79osRs — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 14, 2026

5. She’ll do better when we get to the swimsuit portion. https://t.co/Gz1a0zYWlu — Woke Former Senator (@WokeMitt) October 13, 2026

6. That sigh where she’s like “ugh, more words??” — Heather (@HeatherRasley) October 13, 2026