Of all Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia’s comically awful moments, it was surely this ‘Venezuela’ bit that totally took the biscuit
We can only hope that Donald Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia is in the job for a very, very long time.
Although, like our hope that the Democrats will finally get their act together – little bit of politics there! – we fear we are destined to be disappointed.
Because so epically bad was her first performance behind the press room podium that we surely won’t be seeing her take to the stage again. Will we?
And of all the comically awful moments, this one surely took the biscuit.
OMG she is brutally bad at this https://t.co/JHT0w0nzDz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
Inject it into our veins! And these people enjoyed it just as much as we did.