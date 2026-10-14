This outrageous old Countdown number round just went wildly viral again and it’s an absolute jaw-dropper
Chances are you might have already seen this Countdown numbers round from back in the day, but even if you have then you will probably want to watch it again.
And if you haven’t then, well, you are in for an absolute treat after it was posted on Twitter by xx and rapidly went into orbit.
I mean there’s being good at Maths and there’s this… https://t.co/TqUyorhleR
— Drew (@KaiserBCFC_) October 11, 2026
Get outta here!
And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted this time round.
Source @KaiserBCFC_