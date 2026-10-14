This outrageous old Countdown number round just went wildly viral again and it’s an absolute jaw-dropper

Videos countdown maths tv

Chances are you might have already seen this Countdown numbers round from back in the day, but even if you have then you will probably want to watch it again.

And if you haven’t then, well, you are in for an absolute treat after it was posted on Twitter by xx and rapidly went into orbit.

I mean there’s being good at Maths and there’s this… https://t.co/TqUyorhleR — Drew (@KaiserBCFC_) October 11, 2026

Get outta here!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted this time round.

Source @KaiserBCFC_

1. It’s an old one but I love this clip. The weirdest bit about it though is the wow’s when he x50 and then divides by 100. That’s the easiest part of equation but it gets a big gasp as it results in a big number. The impressive bit is everything before that. https://t.co/yqfaRxviQA — AK BETS (@AKBets) October 13, 2026

2. Yeah the Maths is impressive but does he know which box has a Carrot in it? Doubtful. — Jon Martin (@Tantaburs) October 12, 2026

3. When you're so good at maths you start creating your own difficulty settings 💀 pic.twitter.com/0SeN1FITry — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) October 12, 2026

4. He deliberately overcomplicated it for fun. When you multiply by 50 then divide by 100, you're just dividing by 2. The first half is more impressive than the big number part that gets the laugh and applause. — Patrick Johnson (@pmjohnson) October 12, 2026

5. I mean he could have just done 100/50 to get 2 then divided the 1626 by that. Just decided to be a flash **** https://t.co/TRcOblRPBA — Martin Chapman (@MartinChapman12) October 12, 2026

6. He was showboating with the last bit. ( 100/50 =2, divide by that does the same thing). Good solve all the same. — Irish in the States (@irishusa1776) October 12, 2026