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This outrageous old Countdown number round just went wildly viral again and it’s an absolute jaw-dropper

Poke Reporter. Updated October 14th, 2026

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Chances are you might have already seen this Countdown numbers round from back in the day, but even if you have then you will probably want to watch it again.

And if you haven’t then, well, you are in for an absolute treat after it was posted on Twitter by xx and rapidly went into orbit.

Get outta here!

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted this time round.

Source @KaiserBCFC_

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