US Laura Loomer MAGA

So-called investigative journalist and mega Maga Laura Loomer fell for such an obvious Twitter prank, she got owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated October 15th, 2026

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It’s really important to be aware that a lot of what’s on the internet isn’t what it first appears to be.

Of course, these days, there are deep fakes and other AI traps people can fall into, but even without that – there are posts that are just plain lies, pranks, and shitposting.

The Penn State Mafia account, for example, just announced this fake change to a rival team’s musical choices, served with an overdub and a side of casual Islamophobia.

It’s a right-leaning football trash-talk account, with the cross and US flag combo in the bio that often signals a lot of bigotry in the posts, and this one’s no different. You’d think, therefore, that mega Maga Laura Loomer would be on the same wavelength, but no. Their ‘joke’ just whooshed right over her head.

Laura Loomer tweet "Are you serious???"

Oh dear. Community Notes did the thing.

The claim replied to is a satirical troll video from a Penn State rival fan account, not a real Michigan announcement or change. "Mr. Brightside" remains an ongoing fan sing-along tradition at Michigan home games.

Tweeters were buzzing.

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Image Wikimedia Commons,