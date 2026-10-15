So-called investigative journalist and mega Maga Laura Loomer fell for such an obvious Twitter prank, she got owned into next year
It’s really important to be aware that a lot of what’s on the internet isn’t what it first appears to be.
Of course, these days, there are deep fakes and other AI traps people can fall into, but even without that – there are posts that are just plain lies, pranks, and shitposting.
The Penn State Mafia account, for example, just announced this fake change to a rival team’s musical choices, served with an overdub and a side of casual Islamophobia.
🚨BREAKING🚨
Michigan has announced that they will be replacing Mr Brightside at the start of the 4th quarter with the Islamic Call to Prayer to better align with their values and population https://t.co/l7fv6uudl1
— THE PENN STATE MAFIA🫡 (@PennStateMafia) October 12, 2026
It’s a right-leaning football trash-talk account, with the cross and US flag combo in the bio that often signals a lot of bigotry in the posts, and this one’s no different. You’d think, therefore, that mega Maga Laura Loomer would be on the same wavelength, but no. Their ‘joke’ just whooshed right over her head.
Oh dear. Community Notes did the thing.
Tweeters were buzzing.
And, finally …
Image Wikimedia Commons,