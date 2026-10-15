So-called investigative journalist and mega Maga Laura Loomer fell for such an obvious Twitter prank, she got owned into next year

US Laura Loomer MAGA

It’s really important to be aware that a lot of what’s on the internet isn’t what it first appears to be.

Of course, these days, there are deep fakes and other AI traps people can fall into, but even without that – there are posts that are just plain lies, pranks, and shitposting.

The Penn State Mafia account, for example, just announced this fake change to a rival team’s musical choices, served with an overdub and a side of casual Islamophobia.

🚨BREAKING🚨

Michigan has announced that they will be replacing Mr Brightside at the start of the 4th quarter with the Islamic Call to Prayer to better align with their values and population https://t.co/l7fv6uudl1 — THE PENN STATE MAFIA🫡 (@PennStateMafia) October 12, 2026

It’s a right-leaning football trash-talk account, with the cross and US flag combo in the bio that often signals a lot of bigotry in the posts, and this one’s no different. You’d think, therefore, that mega Maga Laura Loomer would be on the same wavelength, but no. Their ‘joke’ just whooshed right over her head.

Oh dear. Community Notes did the thing.

Tweeters were buzzing.

2. Yes, he’s serious. Everything you believe is validated. It’s all terrible, you were right all along! — Slater (@SlaterKinnick_) October 14, 2026

3. Oh my fucking god you're even dumber than we originally thought — Levi (@xlevix10) October 14, 2026

4. MAGA conspiracies spread because the dumbest people believe every single thing they read online — 2Detroit (@hottakehomie) October 14, 2026

5. Yes it is real. College football accounts on X are well known for their integrity and their respect for opponents, so there is no need to worry about it being fake — Elijah (@elijahbyuaz) October 14, 2026

6. Holy shit she did the meme pic.twitter.com/Zjv6ENjEQM — HRH (@hrhktj8) October 14, 2026

8. Omg they fucking got her 💀😭 https://t.co/B3loWJAa2V — rastapasta9 (@rastapasta_9) October 14, 2026

9. First thing in her bio is “investigative journalist” and look what she’s replying to lmaoo. Rocks aren’t this dumb https://t.co/D43a3wCpeP — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) October 14, 2026

10. You will never in a million years guess what this is a reply to https://t.co/8o3eDnodTa — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) October 14, 2026

12. This dipshit has the president's ear https://t.co/tKQemkyOlA — BRAIN (@05bcrowl) October 14, 2026

13. Laura Loomer after reading the most obvious troll ever pic.twitter.com/aQs2v0JKoS — Jack (@VillaJack_) October 14, 2026

14. Every once in a while, I see a conservative entity say something so stupid, I wonder if they're a liberal mole, who knows what they're doing and that they're trying to infiltrate, embarrass and destroy MAGA from within. But don't worry, Laura. I know you're authentically stupid. https://t.co/OtSAQrepiJ — Powerpuff Girls Pillowcase (@BombasticBore) October 14, 2026

15. Guys, she was just investigating. https://t.co/FIhTEgXeec pic.twitter.com/oJQKKALYY6 — I like B1G Ducks and i cannot lie (@_JordanFlowers_) October 14, 2026

And, finally …

Image Wikimedia Commons,