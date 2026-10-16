An American trolled Diane Morgan for not being famous enough and this A++ homegrown comeback will make you proud to be British

Entertainment Americans diane morgan marvel

The great Diane Morgan has thrown us something of a curveball with her latest role, starring in the latest MCU TV series, VisionQuest, alongside Paul Bettany.

But perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Just because Philomena Cunk doesn’t dress up in a silly costume in front of a green screen it doesn’t make her any less of a superhero.

Anyway, this first look of Morgan in the new series …

First look at Diane Morgan in Marvel’s new series ‘VISIONQUEST’. https://t.co/EPRCUODvba — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 14, 2026

… drew no end of fabulous Cunk-isms from fans of the show (and of Morgan).

"The television series Visionquest features the villain Ultron, who decided to kill everyone on Earth after seeing everything on the internet, despite the fact that the internet also hosts the Belgium techno-anthem ‘Pump up the Jam’." — Jasmine(‘s boobs hurt) (@Ranting_Trans) October 15, 2026

But the reason we return to it is because of this particular response from an American who hadn’t heard of Morgan and wasn’t especially pleasant about saying it. Quite the opposite in fact.

am i supposed to know who this is? — a* (@ftersuns) October 14, 2026

And it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks from Brits everywhere, and this one surely said it best.

“Unfortunately scientists have yet to invent an American that knows about the world around them” https://t.co/ynTIZ2sfdm — nass (@nassjirachi) October 15, 2026

Boom!

1. “Unfortunately, scientists have yet to invent a way of finding out who someone is just by typing their name into a machine.” pic.twitter.com/1Z9LV3e74S — Julian Vel (@anubisvel) October 15, 2026

3. That’s the queen of historical documentaries wdym pic.twitter.com/GzzBVF9hGL — CeaserSaled (@CeaserSaled) October 14, 2026

5. she’s kind of like if jesus was more culturally significant and impactful pic.twitter.com/ZnqK8fmiRO — cassie (lopolis) (@Megalopolisian) October 15, 2026

6. character and actress so universally loved by the british people the whole country’s in disrepute in the replies https://t.co/dGiaLfTPgu pic.twitter.com/W66HQWc3X7 — mark corrigan apologist (@tigth_) October 15, 2026

Source @nassjirachi