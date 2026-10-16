Entertainment Americans diane morgan marvel

An American trolled Diane Morgan for not being famous enough and this A++ homegrown comeback will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2026

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The great Diane Morgan has thrown us something of a curveball with her latest role, starring in the latest MCU TV series, VisionQuest, alongside Paul Bettany.

But perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Just because Philomena Cunk doesn’t dress up in a silly costume in front of a green screen it doesn’t make her any less of a superhero.

Anyway, this first look of Morgan in the new series …

… drew no end of fabulous Cunk-isms from fans of the show (and of Morgan).

But the reason we return to it is because of this particular response from an American who hadn’t heard of Morgan and wasn’t especially pleasant about saying it. Quite the opposite in fact.

And it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks from Brits everywhere, and this one surely said it best.

Boom!

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Source @nassjirachi