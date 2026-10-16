This Sky News man really wasn’t mincing his words with his questions for Pete Hegseth and the look on his face made it even better

Politics Pete hegseth sky news Ukraine

It’s been a recurring feature of these pages how we wish the American media would do more to hold Donald Trump’s administration to account (this latest example with RFK Jr being very much an honourable exception).

We say this after Sky News man James Matthews took the opportunity to ask a few questions of Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth on the occasion of UK defence minister Wes Streeting’s visit.

Well, we say ask, it would be more accurate to say ‘shout’ and it was really rather glorious.

Our US correspondent @jamesmatthewsky shouted a couple of questions to Pete Hegseth as he welcomed UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting to Washington. Read more: https://t.co/8fS2tKMemY https://t.co/E0wFkmTU6c — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2026

Imagine the furious jerk-offs, sorry, pull-ups Hegseth did after that to get the righteous fury out of his system

And Sky’s US correspondent was feeling plenty of love from Americans (and indeed Ukrainians) as a result.

1. Our press is so weak compared to this pic.twitter.com/zsPqWT6rgP — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) October 16, 2026

2. US press could learn a thing or two from their British counterparts. Maybe we wouldn't have got this far if they challenged them earlier. pic.twitter.com/ntGyk8lJiG — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) October 16, 2026

3. Amid growing scandal after turning off Ukraine's Starshield satellite access, British journalists berate Trump's moron Defense Secretary with jeers of "Putin's puppet" and "Putin playing you like a fiddle. pic.twitter.com/qcZHRq4iBQ — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) October 16, 2026

4. As you say they tend not to. Never could work out why not. It’s a public event, the press has been invited and they are perfectly valid questions to ask of a public servant https://t.co/w6px9Cxvht — Dominic Waghorn (@DominicWaghorn) October 16, 2026

5. Yeah, well, British journalists calling him Putin’s puppet on camera. Not subtle, but the Starshield slowdown gives them the material — Mike Brady 🇺🇸 (@Not_Mike_Brady) October 16, 2026