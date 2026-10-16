Politics Pete hegseth sky news Ukraine

This Sky News man really wasn’t mincing his words with his questions for Pete Hegseth and the look on his face made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2026

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It’s been a recurring feature of these pages how we wish the American media would do more to hold Donald Trump’s administration to account (this latest example with RFK Jr being very much an honourable exception).

We say this after Sky News man James Matthews took the opportunity to ask a few questions of Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth on the occasion of UK defence minister Wes Streeting’s visit.

Well, we say ask, it would be more accurate to say ‘shout’ and it was really rather glorious.

Imagine the furious jerk-offs, sorry, pull-ups Hegseth did after that to get the righteous fury out of his system

And Sky’s US correspondent was feeling plenty of love from Americans (and indeed Ukrainians) as a result.

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