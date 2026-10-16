Donald Trump said he has some ‘severe problems’, and the world said “You’re not kidding!” – 17 top takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s health has long been a subject of wild speculation. There are the multiple cognitive tests he seems to think measure IQ, the swollen ankles, bruised hands, and – of course – all those Oval Office naps that get no coverage from his tame news outlets.

At an event in what is laughingly still called the Rose Garden at the White House on Thursday, while boasting about his lack of bad habits, the president seemed to confess to having ‘severe problems’.

Trump: "I have some very severe problems" https://t.co/1rw1sVnINe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2026

The stable genius either realised he’d made a boo-boo about his boo-boos, or an aide caught his eye. He rowed back.

Trump: If you don’t take drugs or if you don’t smoke, there’s no problem. I have other problems. I have some very severe problems. I probably set myself up with that one. I actually was just having fun. https://t.co/LklwhWHDuc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2026

It was far too late to try and shove that particular cat back into the bag.

1. Fact Check: True ✅ https://t.co/eZOCF6QWZa — Woke Former Senator (@WokeMitt) October 15, 2026

2. TRUMP: “I have some very severe problems.” First time I have agreed with him! pic.twitter.com/n0Jgtz4n59 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 15, 2026

4. Sounds like Trump is confessing to "severe" health problems. https://t.co/wMXBEVpPi6 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 15, 2026

5. Nothing says you were just kidding around like when you end it with, "I was just having fun with the media. (pause) They're wonderful people." https://t.co/ZMVbXD06Sw — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 15, 2026

6. Set yourself up??

Holy shit.

“He was having fun.” WHAT?!?!?!

Holy dementia batman.

He just admitted he’s not well. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 15, 2026

7. Everyone can see he has severe problems https://t.co/cRgVOYCdZu — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 15, 2026