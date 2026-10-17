Ex-Mumford & Sons banjo player and GB News nepo-baby Winston Marshall was on ‘Newsnight’ debating taxes and Brexit, and these savage responses nail just how unqualified he was for the gig

Entertainment Green Party Newsnight

Mumford & Sons are one of the big success stories of British music over the last two decades.

But you perhaps might not be aware that a former band member is now a political podcaster and commentator. Well, if you caught BBC’s Newsnight on Friday night, you’ll be well aware of that fact now.

Former Mumford banjo player Winston Marshall – who is also the son of GB News co-owner Paul Marshall – was part of the panel, talking about party conference season, Andy Burnham, taxes and Brexit. He was on alongside The Times journalist Patrick Maguire and economist and Green Party supporter Faiza Shaheen.

"(Burnham) says he doesn’t want to be divisive and yet he brings up the most divisive issue of the last 10 years" Ex-Mumford & Sons member turned podcaster Winston Marshall says Andy Burnham’s stance on Brexit won’t be popular with "Red Wall" voters. #Newsnight https://t.co/r42KZtaebs — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 16, 2026

Marshall left the band in 2021, following a backlash for publicly supporting controversial right wing commentator, Andy Ngo. Since then, he has expressed ever more right wing views – including proposing a floating wall of mines to stop migrants.

Marshall has become a YouTuber, where he explains: “Back in 2021, I left my band Mumford & Sons – better to speak freely, I decided, than self-censor. And since then, well, it’s been quite a ride…”

"If you want to lift up the poor, you have to create wealth." "How’s that going?" Podcaster and former Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall discusses taxes with economist and Green Party supporter Faiza Shaheen. #Newsnight https://t.co/yj8ZwgELKE — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 16, 2026

Well, judging by the response to his appearance on Newsnight, it seems the ride is going to get even bumpier for Winston…

1. "Podcaster and former mumford and sons member" what an embarrassing collection of words https://t.co/03SnNFOGJZ — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) October 16, 2026

2. Is that the guy who wanted to put mines in the channel? — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 16, 2026

3. If anybody has the answers about wealth and inequality in this country, it's not some nepobaby banjo-shagging loser like "Winston Marshall". Go back to sucking daddy's teat. — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) October 16, 2026

4. *Podcaster, former Mumford & Sons member, and son of hedge fund manager worth £875 million https://t.co/EHqCBuXeWB — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) October 16, 2026

5. I would genuinely love to hear a member of the Newsnight production team, offer a justification of how it made a lick of sense editorially to have the podcasting former banjo player from Mumford and Sons argue tax and economic policy with an actual economist from the Green Party. https://t.co/6gMTI2WxqW — Dr Hanko Honkasson (@drhanko2) October 17, 2026

6. Why should we be interested in the opinions of this nepo baby? It’s offensive to highly qualified @faizashaheen that she has to debate him. https://t.co/lGTvM93JGR — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) October 16, 2026

7. UK Media is riddled with the most unqualified, thick as pigshit Nepo cunt kids of the wealthiest people in the country, because there's literally no one else Spoilt & Shameless enough to sit on panel shows amongst genuine experts, just to shout over them & talk absolute bollocks. https://t.co/ec7Gu8V5Dm — Michael Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) October 17, 2026

8. Personally, I choose to avoid being poor by simply being born the son of a multimillionaire, but that’s just me 💅 https://t.co/qTIgMVdH8t — Hon. PolProf of Agile Ceremonies (@CeilNoyle) October 16, 2026

9. The BBC used to give considerable airtime across TV/Radio to genuine academics, intellectuals and experts in their field, doctors, professors and qualified minds. Now we get to hear about economics and taxation from "Podcaster and former Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall" https://t.co/kPdCGtBhhY — matthew Ⓥ 🇵🇸 (@t0mbstoneblues) October 17, 2026

10. Producer: “Who can we get to represent the views of voters in struggling working class towns?”

Researcher: “How about a London born privately educated banjo player who is the son of the billionaire who owns GB News?”

Producer: “Perfect!” https://t.co/dIiz7U2mhU — Robert Ford (@robfordmancs) October 17, 2026

11. Trust Fund Wurzel mansplains Trickle Down Economics to an economist. https://t.co/2aArrNgcll — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) October 16, 2026

12. Christ. Imagine having been part of Mumford & Sons and that NOT being the worst thing about you. https://t.co/HxwBZZJAuS — Local Zero (@_markreynolds) October 17, 2026

13. Basically, if you're a z-list celebrity and send a few tweets saying something vaguely racist, the BBC will immediately book you as a political expert on one of their flagship current affairs programmes https://t.co/hLxMIIbtS5 — Rosalynd Southern (@rv_southern) October 17, 2026

But perhaps the best response that really got to the heart of the matter was this from X user @malonebarry.

“Hello and welcome to Newsnight. Tonight, we’re joined by Faiza Shaheen, director of Tax Justice UK. Faiza is an economist and a Visiting Professor of Practice at the London School of Economics. Faiza’s previous roles include Program Head for the Inequality and Exclusion Grand Challenge of the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies at the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, Director of the Centre for Labour and Social Studies, Head of Inequality and Sustainable Development at Save the Children, and Senior Researcher at the New Economics Foundation. Faiza holds a PhD and MSc from the University of Manchester and a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from St John’s College, Oxford University. She is the author of a range of materials and publications covering the most salient social and economic debates of our times, including inequality, austerity, immigration, and social mobility. Faiza has over 15 years of experience researching the trends and consequences of inequality, as well as designing policies and campaigns to address the causes of inequality and exclusion. Her book, ‘Know your place: How society sets us up to fail and what we can do about it’ was published in July 2023 by Simon & Schuster. To speak over her, we’ve invited Winston Marshall, a podcaster and former member of Mumford and Sons. We hope you enjoy the programme.” — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) October 16, 2026

He wrote:

“Hello and welcome to Newsnight. Tonight, we’re joined by Faiza Shaheen, director of Tax Justice UK. Faiza is an economist and a Visiting Professor of Practice at the London School of Economics. Faiza’s previous roles include Program Head for the Inequality and Exclusion Grand Challenge of the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies at the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, Director of the Centre for Labour and Social Studies, Head of Inequality and Sustainable Development at Save the Children, and Senior Researcher at the New Economics Foundation. Faiza holds a PhD and MSc from the University of Manchester and a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from St John’s College, Oxford University. She is the author of a range of materials and publications covering the most salient social and economic debates of our times, including inequality, austerity, immigration, and social mobility. Faiza has over 15 years of experience researching the trends and consequences of inequality, as well as designing policies and campaigns to address the causes of inequality and exclusion. Her book, ‘Know your place: How society sets us up to fail and what we can do about it’ was published in July 2023 by Simon & Schuster. To speak over her, we’ve invited Winston Marshall, a podcaster and former member of Mumford and Sons. We hope you enjoy the programme.”

Touché Barry. Devastating stuff.