GB News claimed Andy Burnham refused to take their question and even people who don’t like Burnham enjoyed these responses

Politics Andy burnham GB News

Andy Burnham’s not been long in number 10 (either the London or the Manchester one) and GB News is already bleating that the nascent PM is refusing to take their questions.

And exhibit A, such as it is, is Burnham taking a question from Sky News correspondent Sam Coates with GB News’ very own Christopher Hope with his hand up (well, a bit) in the background.

Watch: Andy Burnham refuses to take a question from GB News’ Political Editor @ChristopherHope at his first press conference as Prime Minister. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604

🇬🇧 Become a Friend of GB News: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/aSXy2mJx9u — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 29, 2026

And even people who don’t like Burnham enjoyed these responses.

Sorry, do you expect Burnham to call on Chris whilst Sam Coates is mid-question? https://t.co/cv3Y65N5hR — Charlie Davies (@cgdav135) July 29, 2026

Good for him. Absolutely not a clue why you fuckers are even allowed to attend these events in the first place given you aren’t a news channel. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) July 29, 2026

didn’t think i could like the man even more https://t.co/2sF22pT0rc — Will (@willglloyd) July 29, 2026

Did he refuse? The other guy was up and asking his question. — SophieM (@SophieRose19x) July 29, 2026

Have they uploaded the wrong video? Someone is literally in the middle of talking. Is the PM supposed to stop them and ask someone else a question? https://t.co/MyonTGXGiY — Tommy 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@ProudlyPastoral) July 29, 2026

You're accidentally put a different video up that doesn't show this. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) July 29, 2026

Where’s the refusal? Somebody else is asking a question! Do you hope your viewers are thick, or are they actually thick? — ThatDude (@FellOffMyHead) July 29, 2026

Good 👍🏼 ReformTV isn’t a real news channel! pic.twitter.com/nGbW9yDtpl — Jim Nauseum 2.0 (@jim_nauseum2) July 29, 2026

Give the devil his due here, the other guy was talking so nowhere in the his video was Andy Burnham seen to be me refusing a question from your man. Stop making shit up. And I can’t believe you made me defend Burnham here. — Paz is Right (@BritisherPaz49) July 29, 2026

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

So rude and out of order of @andyburnham. We love you @ChristopherHope. It wasn’t as if @SamCoatesSky from @SkyNews seemed impressed by Burnham — but that was okay for the PM because Sky News are left leaning. Ridiculous. Being left, centre or right runs through our DNA.… — Polly Rendall (@PollyRendall) July 29, 2026

Here’s what Christopher Hope had to say about it later.

This is disappointing from the new PM. https://t.co/tWPuAshRpg — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) July 29, 2026

And yet …

Why? GBNews exists to attack his government, why would he help you do that? — Alistair Maclenan (@QuarryAli) July 29, 2026

READ MORE

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Source @GBNEWS