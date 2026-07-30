Politics Andy burnham GB News

GB News claimed Andy Burnham refused to take their question and even people who don’t like Burnham enjoyed these responses

John Plunkett. Updated July 30th, 2026

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Andy Burnham’s not been long in number 10 (either the London or the Manchester one) and GB News is already bleating that the nascent PM is refusing to take their questions.

And exhibit A, such as it is, is Burnham taking a question from Sky News correspondent Sam Coates with GB News’ very own Christopher Hope with his hand up (well, a bit) in the background.

And even people who don’t like Burnham enjoyed these responses.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Here’s what Christopher Hope had to say about it later.

And yet …

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Source @GBNEWS