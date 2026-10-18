We still think this super-focused German Shepherd’s hockey goalie skills make her an all-time animal marvel
Back in 2022, Maggie the German shepherd went wildly viral when people discovered her impressive hockey goalie skills. The now five-year-old wonder dog has her own massive following on various social media, and with good reason.
Before you get excited – she doesn’t use a hockey stick or wear protective gear, however cute that would look.
Watch how she does it.
@maggiethegoalie Maggie's not bothered by the distractions! #maggiethegoalie #hockey #NHL #dogsoftiktok #hockeytok #dogtricks ♬ Stayin Alive – Bee Gees
The video has more than five million likes and has been bookmarked 175,000 times.
Maggie’s video also picked up thousands of comments like these.
Final score 19-0 but saves the goal that counts… 🥰
Gavin
Damn, that dog is focused. Good girl Maggie.
gilesgoulet147
WOW! The amount of training this takes is insane, so impressive.
cam
Her triumph found another audience when the clip was posted on Twitter.
Perfect analogy.
Source Maggie the Goalie Image Screengrab