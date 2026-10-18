We still think this super-focused German Shepherd’s hockey goalie skills make her an all-time animal marvel

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Back in 2022, Maggie the German shepherd went wildly viral when people discovered her impressive hockey goalie skills. The now five-year-old wonder dog has her own massive following on various social media, and with good reason.

Before you get excited – she doesn’t use a hockey stick or wear protective gear, however cute that would look.

Watch how she does it.

The video has more than five million likes and has been bookmarked 175,000 times.

Maggie’s video also picked up thousands of comments like these.

Final score 19-0 but saves the goal that counts… 🥰

Gavin

Damn, that dog is focused. Good girl Maggie.

gilesgoulet147

WOW! The amount of training this takes is insane, so impressive.

cam

Her triumph found another audience when the clip was posted on Twitter.

1. Absolute Focus On The Black Puck! Meet Maggie, aka Maggie the Goalie, a beautiful German Shepherd mix. This video demonstrates her intense focus, sweeping away colorful balls and waiting for the black hockey puck ~ likely part of her hockey trick training. Check more of… pic.twitter.com/FRm3101isM — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) January 3, 2026

2. Wow. Lightening reaction ❤️ — Mrs D (@MrsD39176318) January 6, 2026

3. This dog is my 17th closest friend https://t.co/yenGXe4MW1 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2022

5. Where's the National Hockey league? They're new goal keeper is ready!!!!!! https://t.co/XrCkkY2kWa — Resisting Like Hell. (@AhearnColeen) October 23, 2022

6. I can’t stop watching this — MellenHunter (@hunter_mellen) October 23, 2022

7. Game Dog Face On!!!! Go Avs!!! — RockStar (@RockyPofahl) October 23, 2022

Perfect analogy.

Dealing with Twitter trolls. https://t.co/sD62D2RiBq — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) October 22, 2022

Source Maggie the Goalie Image Screengrab